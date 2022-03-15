Monday I made the first loaf of Irish soda bread I ever saw. I have seen several recipes over the years but was not inclined to experiment until I saw this one for the bread machine. Friends, it is delicious. I may add the vital wheat gluten next time, since this loaf was a little on the flat side.
I’ve seen warm bacon dressing recipes for decades as well. This one is very good. I’m especially fond of it on spinach salad. You can substitute white vinegar, but I’m partial to apple cider for most dressings.
There used to be a mix for date bars. I loved them and would use it again today if it was available. Today’s recipe is equally delicious, and I bet you could substitute dates. I know you can use orange marmalade.
Irish Soda Bread
for the bread machine
2 cups bread flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
1/4 cup dry buttermilk
2 tablespoons plain corn meal
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup water
1 egg
2 tablespoons molasses
1 tablespoon honey
1 3/4 teaspoons yeast
3/4 cup currants
1 tablespoon caraway seeds
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon vital wheat gluten, optional
Spray a piece of parchment paper generously with Pam. Place on a baking sheet. Set aside. Spray a piece of plastic wrap with Pam and set aside.
Place all ingredients in the bread machine container according to the manufacturer’s directions. Choose the dough option. At the end of the cycle, remove to the prepared pan. Shape into an eight-inch circle. Cover with prepared plastic wrap. Allow to raise one hour. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove cover, bake 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake 15 more minutes.
Strawberry Jam Bars
1 stick butter, at room temperature
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 egg yolk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup finely chopped pecans
1 cup strawberry jam, slightly warmed
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8 inch baking pan with Bakers Joy. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, salt and baking powder. Set aside. Cream butter and sugars. Add egg yolk and vanilla. Slowly add dry ingredients. Mixture will be crumbly. Press half in the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Spread jam evenly over the crumb layer. Scatter remaining crumbly mixture over jam. Bake 25-30 minutes or until golden. Cool in the pan 5 minutes. Remove to a cutting board and cool before cutting.
- Option: Line the baking pan with parchment paper, leaving enough excess for “handles.” Remove from pan using “handles.”
Warm Bacon Dressing
6 slices bacon, cut into small pieces
1/2 cup finely chopped sweet onion
2 teaspoons corn starch
2 teaspoons water
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Cook bacon until crisp, remove from pan with a slotted spoon. Set aside. Add onion to bacon drippings; cook until tender. Remove onion with a slotted spoon. Set aside. Whisk together cornstarch and water. In a small sauce pan, bring vinegar, water and sugar to boil. Add cornstarch mixture and cook until clear and thick. Add enough oil to bacon drippings to make one half cup. Combine all; heat before serving.
