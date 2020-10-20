I love tomato soup. In a pinch, I’ll eat Campbell’s, but homemade isn’t hard to prepare and doesn’t require a lot of time. You may omit the Rotel tomatoes for a mild flavor or use the extra spicy for an extra kick. I used the original. It was spicy enough for me. Use any cheese you like for the grilled cheese croutons. A few minutes in a 350 degree oven makes the croutons extra crispy. Watch carefully, lest they burn.
Coffee creamers are delicious and make ordinary coffee into a treat. I’m not a fan of all the unnecessary, unpronounceable ingredients in store bought anything, so I located a recipe to make my own. I had all the ingredients already in the pantry. I bet you do too. Keep it refrigerated and it will keep about 10 days.
I’ve forgotten what makes store bought French dressing orange in color. I found a recipe for it years ago, but preferred mine, which was red. I was the only one, so I removed it from the menu. Today’s recipe is neither orange nor red. It’s closer to khaki. It is so delicious, you won’t care what color it is. It’s not fat free but is lower in fat than the creamy dressings.
Y’all remember last column I asked for your favorite recipes to share. Doris Wilkins responded immediately with praline biscuits. Fellow cooks, this one’s a keeper. So good with coffee or tea, a handy snack or a delicious surprise when you get surprise guests. Everybody who tasted one loved it. I had to eat three before I could make a decision.
I keep Bisquick in the freezer, so I can whip up a batch at a moment’s notice.
If you care to share a recipe, send it to me 1108 West Broadway, Maryville 37801 or email oliviasipe@msn.com. I have also received some cooking-related questions from readers. Answers will appear in the column for Nov. 1.
Spicy (or not) Tomato Soup
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup chopped onion
2 ribs celery, diced
2 large cloves of garlic, minced
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 (10-ounce) can Rotel tomatoes, optional
3 cups chicken broth
1/4 cup heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
In a Dutch oven, melt butter. Cook onions and celery until tender. Add garlic; cook one minute more. Add chicken broth, salt and pepper, tomatoes; bring to boil. Boil gently 10 minutes. Stir in heavy cream.
Serve with grilled cheese croutons.
Grilled cheese croutons
Prepare two grilled cheese sandwiches. Cut into cubes. Add several to each bowl of soup just before serving.
Almond coffee creamer
1 can of sweetened condensed milk
1 (11-ounce) can evaporated milk
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 “fat” teaspoon almond extract
Combine in blender. Use in coffee as desired. Refrigerate.
French dressing
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
3/4 teaspoon dry mustard
1 small clove garlic , crushed
1/4 cup olive oil
3/4 cup vegetable oil
Whisk together, cover and chill, shake well before serving.
Praline Biscuits
Compliments of Doris Wilkins
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
36 pecan or walnut halves
Ground cinnamon
2 cups Bisquick baking mix
1/3 cup applesauce
1/3 cup milk
Preheat to 450 degrees. Spray a 12 cup muffin tin with Pam.
Place 2 teaspoons butter in each cup. Place 2 teaspoons brown sugar and 3 nut halves in each cup. Sprinkle each with cinnamon. Heat in oven until melted. Mix Bisquick, applesauce and milk. Beat 20 strokes. Spoon mixture into each cup. Bake 10 minutes or until lightly golden. Invert onto a heat proof serving platter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.