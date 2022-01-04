MISS OLIVIA: Delicious hot meal for a cold day

If I’m beginning to get cranky about the unavailability of some of my favorite food items, I can only imagine your frustrations when your family’s favorites are not available. At Miss Olivia’s Table it’s like going to grandma’s. She cooks it, you eat it, then tell her how much you loved it and her.
Or choose between a Reuben and fried boloney.
On the positive side, I’m learning to make things I’d never dreamed of two years ago. I made my version of Morton’s nature seasoning. Pretty close, but a little too garlicky. I can fix that. The fajita seasoning today sounds just right.
I’ve made apple cobblers for 40 years, but never made an apple pie you sliced to serve. I think it needs the extra sugars. It sets up nicely and slices neatly. I recommend serving it warm. If Mayfield vanilla ice cream gets in short supply, I’m going to Athens.
I don’t think I’ve ever made a fresh apple cake before today. All the recipes call for so much vegetable oil, I always turn the page. That many recipes can’t all be wrong, so I tried it.
All it needs is a big glass of ice cold milk or a hot cup of coffee. I omitted the nuts, because some of my favorite people don’t like nuts and other favorite people are allergic. I think adding black walnuts would be delicious, in moderation. Three quarters cup or so. I think I’ll change that cup and a half of oil to a cup and a quarter next time. Happy New Year.
Skillet Burrito Bowl
1 tablespoon oil
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup diced onion
1 tablespoon fajita seasoning
1 (15-ounce) can Bushes Chili Hot Pinto Beans
1 cup prepared salsa
1 cup cooked rice
Mexican cheese blend as desired
Tortillas, optional
In a medium sized heavy skillet, cook onion in oil until tender.
Add beef, stirring to crumble, cook until no pink shows.
Stir in seasoning. Add beans and salsa. Heat through.
Spoon rice into each serving bowl. Spoon meat mixture over rice. Top with cheese.
If using tortillas, get something with flavor such as spinach and herb. Toast lightly in a dry skillet.
Shape like a bowl, fill and enjoy!
Fajita Seasoning
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon cayenne, or to taste
Mix thoroughly; seal in a jar. Keep in a cool place.
Use two tablespoons per recipe.
Apple Pie
2 unbaked, pie crusts
6 cups thinly sliced apples (I used granny Smith)
1/3-1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/3-1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
1/4 cup all purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons apple pie spice
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/4 stick cold butter
1/4 cup butter, melted
For sprinkling: 2 tablespoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice. Whisk together. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place one crust in the bottom a 9-10 inch deep dish pie pan.
In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients.
Sprinkle sliced apples with lemon juice, add apples to the dry ingredients, and toss to coat.
Transfer apples to the waiting crust.
Dot with small bits of the cold butter.
Brush the edges of the crust lightly with water. Place second crust atop the apples; seal to the first crust. Brush top with melted butter. Sprinkle generously with sugar-spice mixture.
With a sharp knife, cut several small slits in the top crust.
Place the pie on a baking sheet in case of bubble over. Bake 45-50 minutes or until golden brown and apples are tender. Cover lightly with foil for the first 25 minutes or so to prevent over browning.
Fresh Apple Cake
3 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons apple pie spice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
3 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 large apples, peeled and diced
1 cup chopped walnuts, optional
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a bundt pan generously with Bakers Joy then lightly with regular Pam. You may use two heavy loaf pans. Divide batter equally between them. Bake 40-45 minutes. Check carefully after 35 minutes.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugars, oil and extract.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each.
Stir in the dry ingredients just until incorporated.
Fold in apples and nuts.
Transfer to the prepared pan. Bake 50-60 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Cool completely before slicing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.