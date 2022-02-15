I’ve made more cookies than most folks, but seldom made peanut butter, because I could never find a recipe that had enough peanut butter in it. Found it! I think you’ll like it too. I’ve made three batches in two days. Sold some, gave some for Valentine’s gifts, ate the rest.
I’ve seldom made cream of chicken noodle soup for lack of finding just the right recipe as well. Found it! For the broth, I strongly suggest buying chicken thighs. If you don’t eat dark meat, your favorite fur baby does.
I must have looked at a dozen lemon pound cake recipes before I settled on this one. I almost didn’t make the icing. I don’t even glaze my pound cakes. I like them plain. Make the icing. I plan to double the recipe next time.
I looked askance at the recipe for Italian Bread Salad. Strawberries and tomatoes? It is evermore delicious! Don’t make it unless you find nicely ripened strawberries.
Italian Bread Salad
For the croutons:
1 loaf Italian bread, cubed
2 tablespoons oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Toss bread crumbs in oil. Whisk together the dry ingredients. Sprinkle over cubes. Toss to coat. Spread cubed bread on a jelly roll pan, or the equivalent. Bake until golden. Stir once or twice during baking. Cool completely. Seal in a zip top bag. Will stay fresh longer in a cool place.
For the salad:
1 pint ripe strawberries, quartered
3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
3 tablespoons red onion, diced
1 head iceberg lettuce, torn into bite sized pieces
1/4 cup Feta cheese crumbles
Toss altogether.
For the dressing:
1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Mix well; mix early so the brown sugar dissolves completely. Or use four tablespoons of honey. Drizzle over salad, toss to coat. Top with bread cubes. Serve immediately.
Lemon Pound Cake
1 cup butter, at room temperature
3 cups sugar
6 eggs
5 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon zest
1 teaspoon lemon extract
3 cups all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cups sour cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a Bundt pan generously with Bakers Joy. Respray, lightly with regular pan spray.
With an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar until light. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until incorporated. Add lemon juice and extract. Beat only until incorporated. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, soda and salt. Add dry ingredients alternately with sour cream. Begin and end with flour mixture. Stir in zest. Transfer to the prepared pan. Bake 40-50 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan 5 minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
Ice when cool.
For the icing:
1/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons room temperature butter
Make sure it is very soft.
2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons zest
In a medium bowl, beat sour cream, butter and lemon juice until smooth. Add powdered sugar, a half cup or so, at a time. Add zest. Stir until smooth after each. Spread on top of cooled cake.
Peanut Butter Cookies
1 stick butter, at room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
With an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar. Add egg, mix well. Add peanut butter and vanilla. Mix well. Add flour, salt and baking soda mixture carefully, lest you fling it all over the kitchen.
Mix thoroughly. Transfer dough to the prepared pan about a rounded tablespoon at a time, about two inches apart. Flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass, dipped in sugar. They do not spread much. Do the criss cross pattern with the tines of a fork, if desired. Bake 9-10 minutes, or until golden around the edges. Cool five minutes on the cookie sheet. Remove to wire rack to cool completely.
Cream of Chicken Noodle Soup
2 cups chicken broth
3 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
Cook chicken in broth until well done. Cool, chop into bite sized pieces. Set aside.
2 tablespoons butter
1 small onion, diced
2-3 ribs celery, diced
1 (2 pound) bag frozen mixed vegetables
1 tablespoon Better than Bouillion chicken base
2 cups medium size noodles, uncooked
1 3/4 cup half and half
1/3 cup all purpose flour
In a large Dutch oven, cook onions and celery in butter until tender. Add broth from cooking chicken and bouillion base. Add vegetables and noodles. Boil gently until noodles are tender. Return chicken to pot.
Whisk together flour and half and half until smooth. Pour through a fine sieve into the soup mixture. Bring to a gentle boil until thickened. Add more broth if the soup is thicker than you like.
