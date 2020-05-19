We’re getting a taste of what folks experienced during World War II in the grocery stores. I, for one, am not having a good time! If not for some of my very good friends, we’d long since be out of homemade bread and there’d be no meatloaf on Wednesday.
I’m getting more creative than ever with pasta and vegetables. I do love pasta and vegetables, so my complaining isn’t that loud.
You’ll love Dottie Kidd’s marinated vegetables. She said a patron of her shop gave her the recipe many years ago. I ate the two big bowls full she gave me and I’d be standin’ on her doorstep with my empty bowl, but she gave me the recipe. It’s delicious, easy to make and has to be made the day before so it fits a busy schedule very nicely. If you’re of a mind to, you can even make your own Italian dressing.
Spaghetti with bacon and a tossed salad is a great lunch or a light supper. It’s a delicious first cousin to spaghetti carbonara. Melanie gave us that recipe and I’ve been enjoying it for over 20 years.
Adding the onions and mushrooms is optional, but it surely is tasty. I couldn’t resist adding the sweet Vidalias to mine.
Spinach in Alfredo sauce is perfect over any shape pasta, add cooked shrimp, crab, lobster, rotisserie chicken or your favorite. When you put spinach in Alfredo sauce it removes all guilt from the bacon, butter and heavy cream.
Spinach in Alfredo sauce
1 stick butter
1 garlic clove, crushed then minced
1 (10 ounce) package frozen cook-in-the-bag chopped spinach, cooked in the microwave according to the package directions
2 cups heavy cream
4 ounces cream cheese, cut into 8 pieces
1 cup grated parmesan
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat.
Add garlic and cook gently about a minute.
Add cream cheese, heavy cream, stir until melted.
Add spinach, heat through.
Stir in grated cheese.
Season to taste.
Cook’s note: use the size garlic clove that fits your taste for garlic. Please don’t omit.
Spaghetti with Bacon
16 ounces spaghetti
8-10 slices bacon, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
2-3 cloves garlic, crushed then minced
1 8 (ounce) carton fresh mushrooms, sliced
3/4 cup diced sweet onion
Shredded cheddar or cheese of your choice
Cook spaghetti according to the package directions.
In a large skillet, cook bacon until almost crisp.
Add onions, garlic and mushrooms; cook until bacon is crisp, onions are translucent and mushrooms are beginning to brown.
Add cooked and drained pasta to the pan.
Toss to combine.
Transfer to a serving dish. Top with cheese.
Merry Salad
Compliments of Dottie Kidd
2 cups chopped broccoli
2 cups chopped cauliflower
1/3 cup chopped green olives
1 can le seuer peas, drained
1 can water chestnuts, drained and diced
3 green onions, sliced
2 packages Italian dressing mix
Empty salad dressing mixes into a small bowl.
Add 3 tablespoons water, 1/2 cup oil and 1/4 cup white vinegar.
Stir well. Set aside.
In a large bowl, toss together all other prepared ingredients.
Pour dressing over all.
Stir gently until well mixed.
Cover and refrigerate eight hours.
Stir before serving.
Homemade Italian Dressing Mix
3 tablespoons dried oregano
3 tablespoons dried basil
2 tablespoons dried thyme
2 tablespoons dried rosemary
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Mix well.
Store in the refrigerator in a container with a tight fitting lid.
For the dressing:
3/4 cup oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon dry dressing mix
3 tablespoons grated parmesan, optional
In a small jar with a tight fitting lid, add all ingredients and shake well.
Pour over salad ingredients.
Stir gently.
