As I told you, I loved the rice pudding. I hate raisins and never drink rum. However, I thought the rice pudding needed something to make it a special dessert, like sauce and a big dollop of whipped cream. I really liked the sauce, but I picked the raisins out.
When fresh peaches and homegrown strawberries are available, substitute one of them for the watermelon. I can see that as a delicious light dessert.
I’d never seen chicken lasagna, but ‘spected there was a recipe out in cyberspace. There were several. I used lasagna noodles as directed the first time. T’was way too much pasta, even for me and somewhat contrary to serve. The medium or wide noodles are just right.
I’ve been layin’ off to make minestrone soup for at least 10 years. Most recipes did not appeal to me. So, I took my favorite ingredients from several recipes and made my own. It’s evermore delicious. I’m sure it can be made just as delicious using all vegetables and vegetable broth.
Rum Raisin Sauce
3/4 cup dark rum
1 cup dark raisins
2 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup water
1 cup heavy cream
Be aware — When you add cream to a boiling sugar mixture, it will boil out of the pan right onto you. At first, add the cream about a tablespoon at a time. Stir constantly. I’m not exaggerating!
In a medium bowl, warm the rum a little in the microwave. Add raisins and set aside.
In a medium sized, heavy sauce pan, combine sugar and water. Over medium heat, cook and stir until caramelized. A little darker than the color of brown sugar. It should boil gently. Add cream according to the above instructions. Remove from heat; add raisins and rum. Cool. Serve warm over rice pudding, ice cream, pound cake etc. Refrigerate leftovers.
Watermelon Smoothie
1 1/2 cups watermelon, cut into small chunks
1 large, ripe (not mushy) banana, cut into medium chunks
2/3 cup vanilla yogurt
Milk or half and half to encourage blender action
Freeze melon and banana until very firm. Add frozen chunks to blender jar. Spoon in yogurt. Add a splash of milk as needed Blend until smooth. Enjoy immediately.
Chicken Lasagna
1 (12-ounce) bag medium size egg noodles, cook al dente, according to the package directions
1 tablespoon butter
3/4 cup diced green bell pepper
3/4 cup diced sweet onion
2/3 cup half and half
2 cans cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken or one of each
1 1/2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning blend
Salt and pepper to taste
6 ounces small curd, full fat cottage cheese
6 ounces full fat ricotta
3-4 cups diced, cooked chicken
12 ounces Italian six-cheese blend
1 cup shredded cheddar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
In a large bowl, toss cooked noodles with butter. Add bell peppers, soup, onions, seasonings, cottage cheese, ricotta, six cheese blend and milk. Stir gently until well blended. You may stir in the chicken and spread it all in the prepared baking dish. Top with the cheddar.
Alternately, you may layer sauce, cheese blend, chicken etc., Ending with sauce and topping with cheddar. Bake until bubbly and cheese is golden.
Beef Minestrone
6-8 ounces ditalini pasta, cooked al dente, according to package directions
1 pound ground beef
Salt and pepper to taste
1 large clove garlic, minced
1 cup chopped onion
2 cups shredded cabbage
1 cup thinly sliced carrots
1 cup thinly sliced celery
4-6 fresh tomatoes, diced (May substitute a 28-ounce can of tomatoes, flavor of your choice)
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning blend
1 medium, firm zucchini, diced
1 medium, firm yellow squash, diced
1 each (15-ounce) can Bush’s white beans in chili sauce, slightly drained, black beans in chili sauce, slightly drained and pinto beans in chili sauce, undrained.
In a large Dutch oven, cook beef, stirring to crumble, until no pink shows. Season to taste. Add onions, garlic, cabbage, carrots and celery. Cook and stir until crisp tender. Add tomatoes and seasonings. Add zucchini, squash and beans. Bring to boil; reduce heat. Add pasta and heat to serving temperature.
Cook’s note: if you prefer a more soup-like mixture, add unsalted beef stock to taste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.