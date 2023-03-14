Food allergies and intolerances have to be frustrating and, in some cases, scary. Gluten allergies, intolerances and celiac disease have been among the most widely spread of the maladies in decades.
Early on most of the gluten-free foods were inedible, and are still expensive. I made a batch of cookies a few years ago. They were worse than dog biscuits. I shared a gluten-free bread and a banana muffin recipe with you long ago. Both are quite tasty, and the bread is easily made in the bread machine. I do not cook in a gluten-free environment, so I rarely make them.
My across-the-street neighbors, Sharon and Jackie, spring cleaned their cookbook shelves, and I was standing at their front door with a Walmart bag! A book of gluten-free recipes and information was in the mix. I learned a lot and found a cookie recipe I think you will enjoy. It’s basic sugar cookie dough and invites any additions you want to use.
Black bean soup is naturally gluten free, and I’m sure you can find gluten-free cornmeal for cornbread. My version of Greek salad can be made gluten free by omitting the pasta or using a gluten-free variety. It is evermore good too!
Black Bean Soup
3 tablespoons bacon drippings, melted butter or oil
2 ribs celery, diced
1 carrot, shredded
3/4 cup diced sweet onion
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
2 teaspoons dried Italian herb blend
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon ground celery seed
1 (15 ounce) can Bush’s seasoned black beans, lightly drained
1 (15 ounce) can Bush’s chili black beans
1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes
Salt and pepper to taste
3 cups no-salt-added chicken or beef stock
In a Dutch oven, cook and stir vegetables in the bacon drippings until crisp-tender. Add garlic, seasonings and spice. Add beans. tomatoes and stock. Bring to low boil; cover, reduce heat and cook until vegetables are tender.
Greek Salad With Pasta
8 ounces pasta, shape of your choice.
Cook pasta al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Drizzle with oil to keep it from sticking whilst you prepare the remainder of the dish.
6-8 cups assorted salad greens
1/3 cup each diced red, green and yellow bell pepper
2 cups fresh broccoli, in bite-size pieces
2 cups fresh cauliflower, in bite-size pieces
4 ribs celery, thinly sliced
1 cup shredded carrot
1 (4 ounce) can sliced black olives, well drained
1 cup thinly sliced red onion
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 (4 ounce) carton crumbled feta cheese
Tomato slices, optional
Cucumber slices, optional
In a large bowl, toss greens, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and celery until well mixed. Cover and refrigerate if desired. Just before serving, add pasta and olives. At serving time, pour dressing over all; toss gently to mix. Layer top with onion, tomato, cucumber, mushrooms and feta. Serve immediately
For the dressing:
½ cup oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed then minced
1 tablespoon dried Italian herb blend
¾ teaspoon sugar
½ cup red wine vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine in a jar with a well sealed lid. Shake vigorously. Set aside. Shake well before using.
Gluten-Free Basic Sugar Cookie Dough
1 stick butter, cold
¼ cup sugar
1 egg
½ teaspoon vanilla flavoring
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 ¼ cup gluten-free flour
Cream butter and sugar. Add egg and vanilla. Mix well. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Add dry ingredients to creamed mixture. Chill one hour.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls onto a parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake 9-11 minutes or until golden around the edges. Cool 5 minutes on the cookie sheet. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Options: Add ½ cup chocolate chips and/or ½ cup chopped nuts to the dough after mixing. Sprinkle tops with sanding sugar before baking. Add ½ cup chopped dried cranberries, white chocolate chips and/or ½ cup chopped pistachios. The combinations are numerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.