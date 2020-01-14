Some of us remember when the dog ate table scraps. Occasionally, they’d get a pone of “dog bread.” How times have changed! For the better.
Meet Thurgood. He’s a well loved, beautiful collie. His human asked me to make his first birthday cake last year. For his second birthday, we have pupcakes.
Seriously, it is good for the dog to make their treats and very good for your wallet! I may have already shared my recipe for treats with you. Recipes for pet’s healthy food are plentifu.
Speaking of “good fors,” most seasoning blends are way salty and expensive. Cajun seasonings are delicious but also way hot! Neither my friends nor I like hot. Today’s recipe can easily be adjusted to your hot and salty preferences.
The pumpkin swirl cake is so good, folks who don’t like pumpkin eat every crumb!
Pupcakes
1 cup whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/3 cup quick cooking oats
1 cup shredded carrots
1/3 cup honey
1/4 cup oil
1/4 cup peanut butter plus 2 tablespoons peanut butter
1 egg
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line mini-muffin tins with 20 small liners.
In a large bowl combine all ingredients and stir until thoroughly mixed.
Drop about two tablespoons into each liner.
Bake 15-20 minutes.
Cool on a wire rack. Remove to a sealed container and refrigerate.
Cajun Seasoning Blend
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons Italian seasoning blend
2 tablespoons paprika
1-2 tablespoons salt
1 tablespoon pepper
1/2-1 tablespoon cayenne
1 tablespoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon onion powder
Combine all ingredients. Store in a tightly covered jar.
Pumpkin Swirl Cake
1 (15.25 ounce) French vanilla cake mix
1 (3.4 ounce) French vanilla Jello instant pudding mix
4 eggs
1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup half and half
1/2 cup sour cream
1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the swirl:
1 stick butter, melted
3/4 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
In a small bowl, mix well.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a sheet pan lightly with Pam.
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
Beat on medium speed about a minute and half.
Pour into the prepared pan.
Pour brown sugar mixture over the batter. Swirl into the batter.
Bake 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Serve plain, or drizzled with caramel sauce and/or whipped cream.Sprinkle with finely chopped pecans if desired.
Cajun Chicken and Pasta
4 ounces linguine, cooked al dente according to package directions
2 chicken breasts
2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning, or to taste
2 tablespoons butter
1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
6 mushrooms, sliced
3 green onions, sliced
For the sauce:
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
Pinch of garlic powder
Shredded parmesan cheese (About 3 tablespoons per serving)
Sprinkle chicken generously with Cajun seasoning.
Melt butter in a medium sized, heavy skillet.
Saute chicken until almost done. About seven minutes, turning once.
Add peppers, mushrooms and onions and saute until vegetables are tender.
Add heavy cream and seasonings.
Cook until sauce is slightly thickened.
Place chicken, pasta, then sauce on a serving plate. Top with cheese. Serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.