Happy fall! One cool day, and I’m thinking about holidays and parties and cooking for other folks. I suspect all of today’s recipes will freeze well. Don’t ice the cookies until you plan to serve them. I hope you’ll eat them the first time you bake them.
The apple cheddar bread is savory and could well be a dinner bread. The recipe recommended cutting leftovers into cubes, seasoning and sauteing or baking for croutons. I plan to do just that. Might make a loaf just for croutons.
I especially liked the pumpkin cookies. They stay soft, like cake and if you don’t over cook it, the penuche is firm, but creamy. If you over cook it, it’s candy and that is so not a problem. One of my favorite childhood memories is my cousin’s grandmother’s penuche candy. She made it for us until we were both grown and married.
The cinnamon bread is a peace offering to y’all who don’t have bread machines to make the cinnamon loaf from last column. It might be just a tiny bit better, but I’ll have to eat another loaf of each to be sure.
Ann Keiser’ s banana bread is still the best I’ve ever tasted. I’ve used her recipe more than 20 years. Y’all have it, cause I’ve shared it here more than once. The easy one, made with self rising flour is good, too.
Today’s recipe is excellent. The brown sugar adds richness and flavor you will love.
Speaking of other cook’s recipes, It would be so nice if y’all would send me some of your favorites to share in this column. My email is oliviasipe@msn.com or mail them to 1108 W. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801. Every recipe will appear in the column the first, third or fifth Wednesday.
Apple Cheddar Bread
1 3/4 cup all purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon cayenne, optional
4 slices bacon, crisply fried and finely minced
1 cup peeled and small dice granny smith apple
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup toasted, chopped pecans
3 eggs
1/3 cup milk
1/3 cup oil
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5-inch bread pan with Pam. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and cayenne.
In a medium size bowl, toss together bacon, apple, cheese and pecans. In another medium size bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and oil.
Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Stir only until moist. Stir in bacon mixture. Transfer to the prepared pan. Bake 50-55 minutes. Cover loosely with foil after 40 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Cool 30 more
minutes before slicing. Spread servings lightly with butter and serve warm.
Pumpkin Cookies with Penuche Icing
1 cup butter at room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup canned pumpkin puree
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup chopped pecans, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Cream butter and sugars until light. Blend in pumpkin, egg and vanilla. In a medium size bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. Add dry ingredients to creamed mixture. Stir until blended. Stir in nuts, if using. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto the prepared pan. Bake 10-12 minutes or until slightly browned around the edges. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Ice when cool.
For the icing:
3 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 cup half and half
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
In a medium sized, heavy saucepan, over medium heat, heat butter, half and half and brown sugar until bubbly. Stir constantly.
Cook one minute. Remove from heat, add powdered sugar, beat until smooth. Ice cookies immediately. Keep the icing warm to prevent thickening.
Cinnamon Swirl Bread
1/3 cup sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
In a small bowl whisk together and set aside.
2 cups all purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5-Inch bread pan with Pam. In a medium bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients.
Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, stirring only enough to moisten. Spoon about half of the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle half the cinnamon sugar mixture over the batter. Spoon remaining batter over the cinnamon sugar. Sprinkle remaining cinnamon sugar over all. Swirl with a knife. Bake 45-50 minutes.
Brown Sugar Banana Bread
1/2 cup butter, at room temperature
1 cup light brown sugar
2 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla
4 medium size bananas, mashed
2 cups all purpose flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5-inch bread pan with Pam.
Cream butter and sugar until light. Add eggs, one at a time. Stir vanilla and bananas. In a medium size bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. Add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Blend well. Stir in nuts. Transfer to the prepared pan. Bake 55-60 minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool.
