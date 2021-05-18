I’ve told y’all before how badly I feel for folks who have dietary allergies and restrictions. I find most things gluten-free to be taste and texture free as well as horrendously expensive. Today’s gluten-free snack mix tastes delicious and is a texture treat. I love crunchy. You can add nuts if you are not allergic. I ate it both ways and loved it. I found the popcorn got a little chewy by the next day. Still addictive.
You can omit the tequila in the margarita bars and miss very little flavor. I’ll add more fresh lime juice next time. About two more tablespoons should be just right.
The roasted vegetables are not exactly a quick meal, but when you’re finished, it’s a complete meal. I added yellow squash and zucchini once. Should have added them more toward the end of the cooking time. A little mushy, but still very tasty. Freshly sliced mushrooms sounds great as well.
Gluten-Free Snack Mix
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Whisk together; set aside
2 cups chocolate Chex
2 cups cinnamon Chex
1 bag microwave popcorn, popped
1/4 cup melted butter
Dry roasted nuts, optional
In a large, microwave safe bowl, combine cereal and popcorn. Pour melted butter over and toss to coat. Microwave one minute. Sprinkle half the sugar mixture over the cereal mixture. Stir gently. Pour remaining sugar mixture over cereal mixture. Add peanuts, if using. Microwave one minute. Spread on a baking sheet to cool.
Margarita Cheesecake Squares
For the crust:
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup melted butter
Toss together until combined. Press into an 8x8 inch pan. Freeze whilst you prepare the filling.
For the filling:
16 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons tequila, optional
2-4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
1 teaspoon orange zest
2 teaspoons lime zest
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 (8 ounce) extra creamy cool whip
In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, tequila, if using, lime juice and zests until smooth. Fold in cool whip. Spread evenly over graham cracker crust. Cover and chill until fim. To serve, cut into squares.
Italian Sausage with Roasted Vegetables
Smidgen of Oil
2# Italian sausage, hot or mild
I used the link-shaped
1/4 cup oil
4 medium potatoes, scrubbed, thickly sliced
2 green bell peppers, quartered
2 red bell peppers, quartered
3 sweet onions, quartered and separated
1 cup chicken stock
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning blend
2 small zucchini, halved then quartered and cut into one inch pieces, optional
2 small yellow squash, halved then quartered and cut into one inch pieces, optional
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced, optional
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a large baking sheet with Pam.
Shape each link into five small patties. In a large skillet, fry patties in a smidgen of oil until brown on both sides. Remove from pan. Keep the drippings. Add 1/4 cup oil to skillet. Fry potatoes until golden on both sides. Add bell peppers and onions; add mushrooms, if using. Cook and stir until onions are tender and peppers show a little color. Pour in stock. Return sausage to the mixture. Stir in squash and zucchini, if using, seasoning, salt and pepper.
Transfer mixture to the prepared pan. Bake about 20 minutes.
