Y’all remember Marie Nichols’ lemon cake recipe I shared some columns ago. It has become one of the most versatile recipes in my stack. It’s part of the lemon trifle today.
I’m not sure I’d like a cake made with any mix, but I really like using cake mixes as one of the ingredients in many recipes. I dislike yellow cake mix, so I use French vanilla wherever yellow is called for.
The lemon trifle was a suggestion from three ladies I call my Thursday Girls. They have lunch and we visit about cookbooks and fabric every Thursday. On my list of favorite desserts, lemon is just before blueberry at the bottom. Make that “was.” Lemon trifle is just about up there with Bavarian cream and tiramisu now. Even if you’re not a fan, try it.
There’s about as many guacamole recipes as there is folks who like it. I have two or three that I like. I especially like the one here today. It keeps its color and flavor several hours if properly covered. It is really delicious on the grilled cheese sandwich. I had to eat three or four before I could decide tho’.
Lemon Trifle
1 (15.25 ounce) lemon cake mix
1 (3.4 ounce) box Jello lemon instant pudding mix
4 eggs
3/4 cup water
3/4 cup oil
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking pan with Bakers Joy. Line with parchment and spray parchment.
Beat cake ingredients two minutes. Spread evenly in the prepared pan. Bake cake 35-40 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Cool completely on a wire rack.
For the custard:
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
3 egg yolks
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 cup half and half
1 cup dairy sour cream
In a medium sized heavy saucepan, cook all ingredients, except sour cream, stirring constantly, until bubbly and smooth. Cool completely. Add cup of sour cream. Whisk until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.
For the sauce:
1 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1/2 cup powdered sugar
In a medium sized bowl, whisk altogether until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.
To serve:
Using individual dessert dishes, put one large scoop of custard in the bottom of each dish. Follow with a square of cake about three fourths inch thick. Top cake with another scoop of custard and another square of cake atop the custard. Spoon sauce over the top and add a dollop of whipped cream if desired.
Guacamole
2 just ripe avocados
1/4 cup finely diced onion
1 large garlic clove, grated
1 large jalapeno, veins and seeds removed, very finely diced
2 tablespoons finely chopped, parsley
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
Salt and pepper to taste
2 Roma tomatoes, diced
Remove avocado from peel to a medium bowl. Mash with a fork to desired consistency. Add remaining ingredients. Stir well, cover tightly and refrigerate until serving time.
Serve with chips of your choice or spread generously on one side of a hot grilled cheese sandwich. Delicious!!
Roasted Beet Salad
4-6 small, fresh beets, peeled and sliced into about 8 slices each
1/2 stick butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon each of salt, pepper and sugar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a shallow baking pan with pam. In a bowl, toss beet slices in butter, salt, sugar and pepper until well coated. Spread on the prepared baking pan. Bake until tender. Longer baking time will caramelize the sugar and be delicious.
For the salad:
1 1/2 cups salad greens and other ingredients of your choice for each serving
Roasted beets
Crumbled feta cheese
Toasted pecan, walnuts or pine nuts, optional
For the dressing:
2 tablespoons honey
1 slightly rounded tablespoon of Dijon
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon very finely minced onion
Salt and pepper to taste
6 tablespoons oil
In a small bowl, combine all but oil. Stirring constantly, drizzle oil into the mixture.
Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
To Serve:
Pile salad greens on each plate. Top with other salad choices. Add beets, cheese and nuts. Drizzle with dressing or let guests serve themselves.
