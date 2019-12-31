Happy New Year!
Thank you for another year of sharing recipes and cooking together ... sort of.
I’ve shared recipes before that are similar to these today. I always like seeing a new twist on a recipe I know I enjoy. Now that I’ve discovered naan, I substitute it for pizza crust anytime I’m using store bought. Homemade naan is easy. Homemade pizza crust is easy. Even easy takes time; and there’s not an extra minute in anybody’s kitchen this time of year.
A few pieces of torn baby kale might be a tasty addition to the pizza. I snurelled my nose up at even the suggestion of kale for the longest time. Then I ate some and I love it!
The open-faced sandwiches are similar in design to Joy McCabe’s shrimp salad sandwiches I shared ages ago. You might locate that recipe and serve both at your next New Year’s Eve party. I promise you’ll put it in the front of the recipe box.
Don’t know how long ago I found the chicken recipe using apricot preserves and Russian dressing. You’ll like this version, I’m sure. It pairs perfectly with buttered rice and most any green vegetable.
Mediterranean Pizza
Naan
1 individual for each guest or one large for every two guests
2 cups shredded Italian six cheese blend
2 cups baby spinach leaves
1/2 cup chopped Kalamata olives
4 green onions, chopped
Or
Red onion rings
Sliced fresh mushrooms, optional
Tomato slices
Salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Sprinkle naan with half the cheese. Layer spinach, olives, onion and tomato. And mushrooms, if using. Top with remaining cheese. Bake until cheese melts and the pizza is warmed through. About 10 minutes.
Baked Open-faced Sandwiches
1 (4.5 ounce) can chopped ripe olives, drained
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Pinch of salt
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup sour cream
1/3 cup chopped green onions
8 thick slices Italian bread
8 thin slices cooked turkey
8 slices of tomato
Sliced avocado, optional
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a large sheet pan lightly with Pam.
In a medium bowl, combine olives, chili powder, cumin and salt. Add mayonnaise, sour cream and onion. Mix well. Place bread slices on the prepared pan. Spread each bread slice with mayonnaise mixture, using about three-fourths of the mixture. Layer turkey and tomatoes on each slice. And avocado, if using. Dollop remaining mixture in each sandwich. Sprinkle with both cheeses. Bake until cheese is melted and lightly brown.
Catalina Chicken
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
1 (8 ounce) bottle Catalina dressing
1 can whole berry cranberry sauce
1 (1 ounce) package Lipton onion soup mix
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with Pam.
In a medium sized bowl, combine dressing, soup mix and cranberry sauce. Mix well. Lay chicken in the prepared pan. Pour mixture over chicken. Cover and bake 30 minutes. Uncover, baste with sauce and bake 10 minutes longer.
