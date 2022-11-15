One of my pet peeves — and goodness knows, I have a bunch — is restaurants who will not share their recipes. In my world, when someone requests a recipe of mine, it is my favorite compliment. I go into minute detail explaining every thing involved with preparation and the pitfalls that are possible. I’ve heard of a few cooks who are equally possessive of their signature dishes. I’ve never been refused by anyone I ever asked to share. That’s mostly how I learned to cook. Today, we’re passing on some recipes that were unselfishly shared by restaurants and good homestyle cooks.
Apple Barn in Sevierville shared its famous fritter and julep recipes in its flyer. Four restaurants in the Southwest gave their family recipe for cream of tomato soup. Dottie Kidd gave us her broccoli slaw.
The odds of anybody duplicating my “tater” soup, and getting rich, are slim.
Cranberry Jell-O has been scarce to non-existent for at least two years. Cranberry relish is one of my favorite folks’ favorite Thanksgiving dishes. It has to have cranberry Jell-O. I now make my own and so can you. Follow the directions on the Knox Gelatin box, substituting cranberry juice for the apple.
Apple Julep
Inspired by the Apple Barn
4 cups Welch’s apple, orange, pineapple juice
Scant ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
Combine, chill. Serve over ice
Cream of Tomato Soup
Inspired by The 4B’s
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 cup chicken broth
¼ cup butter
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ cup minced onion
Pinch of baking soda
1 1/4 cups whipping cream, heated gently
In a heavy saucepan, combine all ingredients except the whipping cream. Cover and simmer 45 minutes. Add hot whipping cream. Serve hot.
Broccoli Slaw
Compliments of Dottie Kidd
1 pound fresh broccoli florets
1 pound fresh cabbage*
½ cup thinly sliced green onions
½ cup golden raisins
1 (3.5 ounce) package roasted, glazed pecans
Cut broccoli florets into bite size pieces. Thinly slice, then chop cabbage. In a large bowl, combine broccoli, cabbage and green onions. Cover and refrigerate. Just before serving, add raisins and pecans: toss with dressing.
For the dressing:
1 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
In a medium bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
*You may substitute thinly sliced Napa cabbage
Cranberry Bars
1 stick butter, at room temperature
1 ¼ cups granulated sugar
¼ cup brown sugar, packed
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 ½ cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
!/2 cup chopped pecans
2 cups fresh cranberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8 or 9x9 inch baking dish with Pam. Cream butter and sugar(s) until light. Add eggs and vanilla. Beat until well combined. Add dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Beat slowly until combined. Stir in nuts and cranberries. Spread in the prepared pan. Bake 35-45 minutes or until golden.
Applebutter Cranberry Squares
For the filling:
12 ounces fresh cranberries
1 tablespoon light brown sugar, packed
Scant cup of sugar
1 teaspoon grated orange peel
¼ cup Welch’s orange, pineapple, apple juice blend (Buy the 6-pack. You will use it in the julep and can enjoy drinking the remainder)
½ cup apple butter
2 tablespoons butter
In a heavy sauce-pan, mix cranberries, sugar(s) orange peel and juice. Heat to boiling over high heat. Stir constantly. Cook and stir until the cranberries practically go to mush, and the mixture is thick. Stir in butter and applebutter. Set aside to cool slightly.
For the base and topping
¾ cup butter
1 tablespoon light brown sugar, packed
Scant cup of sugar
1 ½ cup all purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 ¼ cups quick cooking oats (not instant!)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
Beat butter and sugar until light. Gradually stir in dry ingredients. Press about three cups of the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Spread filling evenly over the crust. Top with the remaining crumb mixture. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden. Cool completely before cutting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.