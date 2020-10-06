Cupcakes were way down on my list of favorite sweet bites. Muffins, not much higher. However, I can change my mind if they’re loaded with my favorites and topped with a delicious crunchy topping. And quite possibly get on my other list if they’re drizzled generously with my homemade caramel sauce. Plus today’s recipe is loaded with healthy ingredients. That’s a perfect snack transformed into a decadent dessert. Leave it to me ...
I make no such declarations about peaches and cream pie. You can say peaches are healthy if you want to eat two servings at one settin’. It isn’t mandatory that you prebake the graham cracker crust, but it will improve the taste and texture of the crust and make a delicious deference in the whole dessert.
I have no excuses for Bisquick brownies. I always have homemade baking mix or Bisquick in the freezer, chocolate chips right beside it and all the other ingredients in the pantry. I bet you do too, so make them anytime a chocolate craving comes upon you.
Everything Muffins
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup fresh blueberries, rinsed, drained and well dried
3 ripe (not mushy) bananas, mashed
1 carrot, grated
2/3 cup sugar
1 egg
1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup melted butter
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 12 muffin cups with Pam or use muffin liners.
In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. Add blueberries and toss gently until the berries are well coated.
In a medium bowl, stir together bananas, carrot, sugar, egg, yogurt, vanilla and melted
Butter. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Stir only until moistened.
For the topping:
1/3 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
2 tablespoons cold butter, cubed
I used a grater whilst the butter was cold. Two tablespoons of butter weigh one ounce. Grated butter is hard to measure in a tablespoon.
2 tablespoons quick cooking oats
1/2 cup chopped pecans
With a fork mix sugar, cinnamon, flour and butter until crumbly. Add oats and mix until well combined. Stir in nuts. Divide over batter. Bake 20-25 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Caramel Sauce
1 cup light brown sugar
1 cup butter
1 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a medium sized, heavy sauce pan, stir together sugar and butter until smooth and combined. Cook and stir over medium heat until boiling. Stop stirring. Boil exactly two minutes. Add cream, stir and return to boil. Boil exactly one minute. Remove from heat. Add vanilla. Cool to room temperature. It will thicken as it cools. Pour into a wide mouthed jar and refrigerate until needed. Return to pouring consistency by gently heating in the microwave.
Peaches and Cream Pie
For the crust:
2 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup melted butter
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Press evenly in a 9x13 baking dish. Bake until golden and fragrant. Watch carefully. Cool completely.
For the filling:
2 cups water
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup sugar
1 (3.4 ounce) package of peach flavored Jello
4 cups fresh, peeled sliced peaches
In a medium saucepan, over medium high, cook corn starch and sugar in water until thickened and bubbly. Whisk Jello into the hot mixture until well mixed. Chill one hour. Stir peaches into the chilled Jello mixture. Spread over crust.
For the topping:
8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1/3 cup powdered sugar
8 ounces extra creamy cool whip
Beat cream cheese with sugar until smooth. Fold in cool whip. Spread over chilled filling. Refrigerate two hours before serving.
Bisquick Brownies
12 ounces chocolate chips
1/4 cup butter
1 can sweetened, condensed milk
1 egg
2 cups Bisquick
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
In a microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate chips and butter in the microwave. Stir often.
Add condensed milk and whisk until smooth and well blended. Add egg and Bisquick. Stir until well blended. Stir in nuts. Spread evenly in the prepared pan. Bake 25-30 minutes. Cool on a rack. Cut into squares.
