Every scone I ever made was next to inedible. I know they’re just a form of biscuit, but my biscuits won’t win any 4-H club contests. I finally found the right recipe. The dough is a little troublesome to gather up, but well worth the effort. I’m not sure Devonshire cream is available and if you don’t have a milk cow in the back forty, it’ll be hard to make your own. Real Devonshire is made from unpasteurized milk. Try a batch, add butter and jam. They’re a winner.
If you like Reese’s cups, you’ll love peanut butter squares. They’re so easy to make, you’ll never eat store bought again.
Scones
2 cups all purpose flour
1/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 stick butter, frozen
1/2 cup raisins, optional
1/2 cup sour cream
1 large egg
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, soda and salt. Using a box grater, grate butter into the dry ingredients. Toss together with a fork. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and sour cream until smooth. Add to dry mixture. Work mixtures together until combined. Fold in raisins, if using. It will be dry, but continue to mix until you can form it into a ball. On a lightly floured surface, pat the dough into about a nine inch circle. Cut into eight pie shaped slices. Place in the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with sugar if desired. Bake 15-17 minutes or until golden. Serve with butter and jam or Devonshire cream.
- If you still have your old salad shooter in the top of the cabinet, get it out. Put the grater cone in the freezer with the butter. Use it to grate the butter right into the dry ingredients. The butter will not stick to the grater as much. This is perfect for crust, too.
Mock Devonshire Cream
1 cup whipping cream
1 cup sour cream
4 tablespoons powdered sugar
In a medium bowl, whip cream to soft peaks. In another medium bowl, combine sour cream and sugar. Gently fold the mixtures together. Refrigerate.
I’ve prepared most every salad recipe I’ve seen lately and really liked them all. I like tortellini in anything, soup, salad or just in a light broth. Add some diced chicken and this recipe is a full meal. Use rotisserie and it’s dinner before you could cook the chicken. Don’t overcook the pasta, and handle gently.
Peanut Butter Squares
1 cup fine graham cracker crumbs
1 stick butter, melted
2 cups powdered sugar
2/3 cup peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
6 ounces semi sweet chocolate chips, melted
Line an 8x8-inch, or the approximate equivalent, pan with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, combine crumbs, butter, sugar, peanut butter and vanilla until smooth. Spread evenly in the prepared pan. Melt chocolate; stir until smooth. Pour over peanut butter mixture. Spread evenly. Cover and cool to room temperature or refrigerate until chocolate is mostly firm. To serve, cut into small squares.
Tortellini Salad
1 (9-ounce) package cheese filled tortellini, from the refrigerated section
1/2 cup, or so, red bell pepper, julienned
1 cup, or so, broccoli florets, blanched
1/3 cup grated carrots
For the dressing:
1 clove garlic, grated
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup, or so, store bought basil pesto, from the refrigerated section
1/4 cup half and half
2 tablespoons, or so, grated parmesan
1 tablespoon white vinegar
Cook tortellini al dente, according to the package directions. In the last minute, add broccoli. Drain well. Set aside to cool.
For the dressing:
In a medium bowl, combine garlic, mayonnaise, pesto, half and half, parmesan and vinegar. Whisk until well combined.
In a large bowl, toss together the cooled pasta, broccoli and remaining vegetables. Pour the dressing over all; stir gently until well mixed. Serve over salad greens, baby spinach or a mixture of baby kale and baby spinach.
