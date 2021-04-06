Marie Nichols gave me a baked spaghetti recipe over 20 years ago, and it’s delicious. Today’s recipe is very little different and is really good as well. I don’t recall cut spaghetti being available back then, so this serves better. I shared her recipe with you. We’ll use the cut spaghetti next time.
Speaking of cut, Dottie Kidd gave me her delicious grape salad recipe almost that long ago. Today’s recipe is, you guessed it, very similar, and tasty as well. In this recipe, you cut the grapes in half. That’s especially good if the grapes are large. Be ever so careful tho’. Cut grapes don’t like a lot of stirring.
Rum pie is a little persnickety. If you let the filling set too long before spreading it in the “crust,” it will be next to impossible to smooth out the top. Notice mine in the picture. You can see I got side tracked. However, if you like rum flavor, you’ll never notice whether it’s smooth or not. Don’t substitute rum flavoring. I think rum is available in tiny “airline” size bottles.
Baked Spaghetti Casserole
Bacon drippings or oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1 cup diced onion
1 cup diced green bell pepper
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
3 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes
1 (2.25 ounce) can sliced ripe olives
2 tablespoons dried Italian seasoning blend
1 pound ground beef
1 package fideo (cut spaghetti noodles) cooked al dente according to package directions
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/3 cup water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. In a large, heavy Dutch oven, cook onions, mushrooms and bell pepper in bacon drippings or oil until tender. Add garlic, cook two more minutes. Add tomatoes, olives, seasoning and ground beef. Simmer 10 minutes. Layer one third of the meat mixture, one third pasta. Repeat twice. Combine soup with water. Pour over the last layer. Top with cheese. Bake 30-35 minutes or until bubbly and cheese is golden.
Grape Salad
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
8 ounces sour cream
1/3 cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 pound each of three varieties of seedless grapes
3 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons chopped pecans
Wash, drain until dry, cut grapes in half. Set aside. In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Gently fold in grapes. Cover and refrigerate until serving time. Just before serving, sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans.
Rum Cream Pie
Lady fingers, separated
72 large marshmallows
1/4 cup half and half
5 tablespoons rum
1 (8-ounce) extra creamy cool whip
Arrange half lady fingers, cut side facing in, around sides of 9-inch spring form pan. Arrange remaining in bottom, break up to fit.
Melt marshmallows with half and half. Cool completely. Add rum and stir until smooth. Fold in cool whip until smooth. Spread in pan immediately. Cover and freeze 30 minutes. Remove to the refrigerator. Chill at least two hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.