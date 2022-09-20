I firmly believe a nutritious sandwich is a good option for lunch. My idea of supper is a meat, two vegetables, hot homemade bread and dessert. Unfortunately, with most schedules, that is only possible on weekends. Most of the sandwich ingredients can be prepared ahead and refrigerated. Adapt today’s sandwiches to your time and tastes and enjoy.
I love cream of tomato soup. Today’s recipe is the best one I’ve ever tasted. Petite diced tomatoes are suggested. I prefer the texture of crushed. A little more chicken broth may be added, if desired. Do not substitute lower fat milk for the whipping cream.
Buttermilk wheat bread has just enough whole wheat flour for taste and texture. It went very well with both sandwiches.
Forty plus years ago, a friend gave me a jar of Jezebel sauce. I tasted it, thanked her profusely and put it in the ‘electric hog before she got to the corner. I made some for a friend this past week. Tasted it, made myself a jar and ate the whole thing. In my defense, I learned from reading all about it, there’s several variations in the choice of preserves. I chose the original version using pineapple preserves. Apricot was one option.
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwiches
2 cups shredded cheddar
1 sweet/tart apple, finely diced
1/2-3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
12 slices crisply fried bacon
6 boiled eggs
Sliced bread or buns, toasted
Sliced tomatoes, optional
In a medium bowl, stir together cheese, apple, mayonnaise and pecans. Spread on half the bread slices. Top each with sliced egg and bacon. Add a slice of tomato, if desired. Top with the remaining bread slices.
Bacon, Tomato and Cheese Sandwiches
8-10 slices bacon, crisply fried
3 Roma tomatoes, peeled and diced
8 ounces sharp cheddar, grated
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
Pinch of garlic powder
Fry bacon, set aside.
Toast bread, hamburger buns or English muffins. Spread mixture evenly on one side of bread. Broil until bubbly, top with sliced bacon and remaining half of bread. Yum!
Bread Machine Buttermilk Wheat Bread
1 1/4 cups buttermilk, at room temperature
1 1/2 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
3 cups bread flour
1/3 cup whole wheat flour
2 teaspoons active dry yeast
Place all ingredients in the bread machine canister according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Select light crust, if available.
Cream of Tomato Soup
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 cup chicken broth
1/4 cup butter
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon minced onion
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
2 cups whipping cream
In a heavy saucepan, combine first six ingredients, (tomatoes through soda). Cover and simmer one hour. Stir occasionally. Heat whipping cream over a double boiler. Just before serving, add cream to tomato mixture. Serve hot.
Jezebel Sauce
18 ounces pineapple preserves
18 ounces apple jelly
5 ounces prepared horseradish (Not horseradish sauce)
1 ounce dry mustard
1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
In a medium bowl, stir all ingredients together until thoroughly blended. Cover and refrigerate. Keeps indefinitely! Pour over cream cheese and serve with Ritz crackers. I prefer whole wheat Ritz.
