Right after Marie Nichols’ Bavarian cream, my favorite dessert is tiramisu. I rarely make it, ‘cause it’s tedious and time consuming. Recently, I found a great recipe with all the great flavor and about half the work. Not too long ago, I learned, the hard way, you can’t substitute cream cheese for mascarpone!
For the lemon loaf cake, I learned you can substitute buttermilk for sour cream. You have to adjust the amount.
I’ve seen recipes for making your own dry baking mix, similar to Bisquick, for years but was reluctant to do it for fear of ruining a perfectly good recipe. It was cold, raining and still dark outdoors. I wanted to make pecan upside down cake. I was out of Bisquick. I researched several recipes, hints and comments for do-it-yourself baking mix. I settled on a combination of all the top three. The end result worked perfectly.
You’ve probably noticed I’m on a tear to replace all the store bought seasoning blends with homemade versions that are lower in salt, contain fewer hot spices and no unpronounceable ingredients. I hope you’ll try the taco seasoning blend I’m sharing today. And make your own baking mix.
Pecan Upside-down Cake
Bottom layer:
1/3 cup melted butter
1/2 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
1 tablespoon water
1 cup chopped pecans
In a small bowl, mix all together.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a 9-inch cake pan with bakers joy.
Line pan with parchment paper. Spray the parchment paper with pam.
Spread topping mixture in the bottom of the prepared pan. Set aside.
For the cake:
1 1/2 cups baking mix
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup half and half
2 tablespoons oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Beat two minutes.
Pour over pecan layer.
Bake 30 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Cool five minutes in the pan.
Turn onto a cake platter. Replace any topping mixture left behind.
Lemon Loaf
1 (15.25 ounce) French vanilla cake mix
3/4 cup sour cream or 1/2 cup whole buttermilk
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 eggs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5 inch loaf pan with bakers joy.
I’m a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and beat two minutes.
Pour batter into the prepared pan.
Bake 40-50 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Cool completely on a wire rack.
For the icing:
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons whipping cream
1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
Whisk together and spread over cooled cake.
Tiramisu Cake
For the cake:
6 eggs
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup Swan’s Down Cake Flour
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray three 8-inch (or two 9-inch) cake pans with bakers joy.
In a mixing bowl, using the whisk attachment, beat eggs, sugar and vanilla 10 full minutes.
Fold in flour.
Divide equally between pans.
Bake 20-22 minutes.
Cool completely on wire racks.
When cool, place one layer on a cake platter.
Brush surface generously with the coffee mixture. Cover with one third of the mascarpone mixture.
Place second layer on top and repeat.
Place third layer on top and repeat.
Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate.
Dust with cocoa powder just before serving.
Refrigerate leftovers.
For the soak:
1 cup of espresso or strong coffee
2 tablespoons coffee flavored liqueur, such as Kahlua or Tia Maria
In a small bowl, mix and set aside until cool.
For the frosting:
16 ounces mascarpone cheese, at room temperature
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
2 cups powdered sugar
1 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon coffee flavored liqueur
Cocoa powder for dusting top
In a large mixing bowl, beat cheeses until light.
Add powdered sugar; beat until smooth.
In a separate bowl, beat whipping cream and liqueur to stiff peaks.
Fold whipped mixture into mascarpone mixture.
Do-it-yourself Bisquick
3 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon soda
1/2 teaspoon salt, optional
1/2 cup Crisco
In a food processor, pulse until mixture is evenly the consistency of coarse corn meal.
Place In a tightly sealed container and refrigerate until needed.
Cook’s note: If you use Bisquick often, double the recipe.
Taco Seasoning
1 tablespoon chili powder, hot or mild
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt (+/-)
1 teaspoon pepper (+/-)
Mix well and store in a tightly sealed container.
Suggested mixture for use:
2 tablespoons seasoning per pound of ground beef
1/2 cup water
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.