All things old are new again. Banana pudding lasagna is just Holy Smoke renamed. Use golden Oreos and add bananas. It is delicious by any name.
There was no Jello instant banana pudding mix when I shopped, so I used Sonic banana shake instant pudding mix. I think it tastes fresher and has more banana flavor.
Pecan cobbler is my Aunt Margaret’s brownie pudding without the cocoa. Serving warm and adding a scoop of Mayfield vanilla ice cream wouldn’t hurt anything.
With any variation of ingredients, chicken salad is still chicken salad. I particularly like this version paired with lightly toasted ciabatta buns.
Banana pudding lasagna
25 golden oreos, finely crushed
6 tablespoons melted butter
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1/4 cup sugar
8 ounces extra creamy cool whip, divided
1 (3.4 ounce) package banana cream instant pudding mix
1 cup half and half
1 teaspoon vanilla
Two firm, ripe bananas, sliced, optional.
In a medium sized bowl, toss crumbs with butter. Press into a 9x9 inch baking dish. Refrigerate.
In a medium bowl, whisk pudding mix with half and half until smooth. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese, vanilla and sugar until smooth. Fold half of the cool whip into the cream cheese mixture. Spread evenly over the chilled crust.
Fold the remaining cool whip into the pudding mixture. If desired place sliced bananas over cream cheese layer. Spread pudding mixture over bananas. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
Cook’s note: I used Sonic banana shake instant pudding mix. I also scraped all the cream filling from the cookies and discarded same.
Pecan Cobbler
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1 cup chopped pecans
1 1/2 cups self rising flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
2/3 cup half and half
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups light brown sugar, packed
1 1/2 cups very, very hot water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. Pour melted butter into the prepared dish. Sprinkle pecans evenly into the melted butter.
In a medium sized bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, vanilla and milk. Spread evenly over the pecan layer.
Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over the batter. Very carefully, pour hot water over sugar. Bake 30-35 minutes. Serve warm.
Chicken Salad
1 scant cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
4 cups chopped, cooked chicken
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1 cup diced celery
1 cup quartered red grapes
1 tablespoon dried dill weed
1 tablespoon finely chopped flat leaf parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
Just before serving, add 1/2 cups toasted nuts of your choice, optional
In a medium sized bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, mustard and lemon juice. Add remaining ingredients and stir carefully. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
