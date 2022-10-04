I told Marie Nichols if I didn’t quit putting time-consuming recipes in this column there was going to be a lynch mob in my front yard with a Daily Times under each arm. In my defense, you can make almost all of the components for stuffed shells in advance. There may even be enough tomato sauce to freeze for another dish. The end result is so worth the effort.
The light pear salad is a perfect accompaniment to the creamy pasta dish. Toasted garlic bread will add texture and flavor. You’ll have room left for a cookie — or three.
You’ll never buy another bun once you’ve tasted your homemade. I need a lot more practice shaping the hot dog buns. Five of mine were short and fat. The other one looked like a potato.
Stuffed Shells or Manicotti
Cooked pasta of choice
For the filling:
3/4 cup ricotta
3/4 cup small curd cottage cheese
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup Italian six cheese blend, optional
1 teaspoon dried Italian herb seasoning, optional
In a medium bowl, combine and set aside.
For the cream sauce:
1 stick butter
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup shredded parmesan
In a medium size heavy sauce pan, combine butter and cream. Heat until simmering. Add parmesan. Stir until cheese is melted. Set aside, keep warm.
For the tomato sauce:
2 tablespoons oil
3/4 cup diced onion
3/4 cup diced celery
3/4 cup shredded zucchini
3/4 cup shredded yellow squash
1/2 cup shredded carrot
1 clove finely diced garlic
Smash, then dice
2 teaspoons dried Italian herb seasoning blend
Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 (28 ounce) can whole tomatoes
1 tablespoon tomato paste, optional
In a medium sized, heavy sauce pan, cook vegetables until tender. Add garlic, and cook another minute or so. Stir in herb seasoning, salt and pepper. Add tomato paste and tomatoes. Bring to boil; reduce heat. Simmer 15-20 minutes.
- You can substitute crushed tomatoes. However, the less processed the canned product, the more flavor
For the topping:
1 cup Italian six cheese blend
1 cup shredded mozzarella
1/2 cup shredded extra sharp cheddar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. Spread a generous layer of tomato sauce in the prepared pan. Using a tablespoon, fill each shell generously with the cheese filling. Lay, seam side down in the tomato sauce. Spoon cream sauce over all. Sprinkle generously with the cheeses. Bake until bubbly and cheese is golden.
Bread Machine Hamburger/Hot Dog Buns
1 1/4 cups warm milk
1 beaten egg
1/4
- cup sugar, scant
- scant means not quite full
3/4 teaspoon salt
3 3/4
- cups bread flour
1 1/4 teaspoons yeast
2 tablespoons melted butter for brushing tops.
Add ingredients to the bread machine canister according to the manufacturer’s directions. Select dough setting. Remove finished dough to a lightly floured pastry cloth.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- If dough looks too wet after mixing, add another tablespoon of bread flour.
Roll dough to approximately 3/4 inch thickness. Cut as for biscuits with a 3 1/2 inch cutter. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet about one inch apart, or into a bun pan. Brush lightly with melted butter. Let raise until doubled in bulk. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.
For hot dog buns: divide dough into three approximately equal parts. Shape each into a rope about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Cut into 4- to 5-inch lengths. Place on parchment lined baking sheet about an inch apart. Proceed same as buns.
Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden. Brush tops lightly with melted butter. Cool on a wire rack. Store in a plastic bag.
Pear Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
For the dressing:
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
1/2 cup oil
1 small clove garlic, smashed
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
Assemble in a jar with a tight fitting lid. Shake vigorously. Store in the refrigerator.
You may remove the garlic after it sets in the mixture for a few hours. Or not.
For the salad:
Salad greens of your choice
1/2 of a ripe pear, thinly sliced, for each serving
Red or green grapes, halved, then quartered
Toasted pecans or walnut pieces, about 2 tablespoons for each serving
Blue cheese crumbles for the top, about 2 tablespoons for each serving
Arrange salad greens on each plate. Dip pear slices in the dressing to retard browning.
Arrange pear slices on greens. Sprinkle with grapes, pecans and blue cheese crumbles. Drizzle remaining dressing over all. May refrigerate for a short period until serving time.
Oatmeal Cookies
1/2 cup Crisco
1 cup sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 2/3 quick oats
1 cup raisins
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cream shortening and sugar until light. Add milk, vanilla and eggs; beat well. Add dry ingredients and oats. Beat only until well blended. Dipping a fat tablespoonful, place cookies 2 inches apart on the prepared pan. Bake 10-11 minutes or until edges are golden and centers well set. Remove from oven and set aside five minutes. Remove to a wire rack to finish cooling.
