Eventually I will run out of “make-my-own” whatevers. Until then I’m looking for recipes to make my own. Those recipes could come in handy for a while until we’re all healthy again.
Salt, herb and spice blends are fresher — you know what they are and can pronounce all the ingredients. I do not suggest buying all the different ingredients. Even small quantities will go bad eventually.
Join forces with two or three of your fellow cooks and buy them together. Meet in somebody’s kitchen and spend a fun hour making your own blends. Sorta like a cookie swap.
In my world cobbler is fresh fruit in a homemade crust, baked until golden and bubbly. However, fresh fruit is a while away. Today’s cobbler will fill in very nicely as long as you serve it warm. A scoop of Mayfield vanilla ice cream won’t hurt it either.
I was pleasantly surprised at the skillet burrito. It’s truly as easy as it sounds, you can use the corn and beans of your choice and add as much of your favorite cheese as you want.
A salad alongside is a good supper.
Burrito Skillet
1 pound ground beef (80/20)
1 packet taco seasoning or one ounce of homemade
1 (10-ounce) can red enchilada sauce. I have a recipe for red enchilada sauce but have not tried it yet.
1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn (Do not drain) I used fiesta corn. It is a little spicy.
1 (15-ounce) Bushes mild chili hot beans, pintos, white or black
6 flour tortillas, cut into half inch strips
1 cup fiesta (Mexican blend) cheese
In a large, heavy skillet, cook beef, stirring to crumble, until no pink shows. Do not over cook.
Stir in taco seasoning, corn, sauce, beans and tortilla strips.
Simmer about five minutes.
Top generously with cheese.
Turn off heat. Cover and let stand until cheese melts.
Enjoy!
Peach Cobbler
2 (15-ounce) cans sliced peaches in syrup
1 butter pecan cake mix
1 stick cold butter
1-2 teaspoons cinnamon sugar
Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Drain one can of peaches, reserve juice.
Empty both cans into the prepared baking dish.
Spread cake mix evenly over peaches. Press down.
Layer slices of butter on top.
Pour reserved syrup over all.
Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar mixture.
Bake about 45 minutes or until golden.
Herb Blend for Vegetables and Salads
2 cups coarse salt
30 cloves garlic, peeled and halved
1 tablespoon powdered ginger
1 1/2 tablespoons poultry seasoning
2 tablespoons paprika
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon celery seed
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon dill weed
1 tablespoon oregano
1 tablespoon basil
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon coriander, optional
Add salt and garlic to the food processor. Blend well.
Add remaining ingredients and blend to medium powder.
Cover tightly and store in the refrigerator.
Seasoned Salt to Taste
1/2 teaspoon cayenne
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon basil
1 teaspoon marjoram
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon parsley
1 teaspoon savory
1 teaspoon mace
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon sage
Add salt, one teaspoon at a time until salty enough for your use.
Optional: Add 1 teaspoon dill for seasoning tomatoes.
Process to medium powder in blender or food processor.
Store, tightly covered, in the refrigerator.
Hand Sanitizer Wipes
1 roll good paper towels, cut in half horizontally
1 tablespoon witch hazel
2 tablespoons alcohol, 90%
20 drops lavender oil
1/2 cup 100% Aloe Vera juice
1/2 cup filtered water
Remove cardboard center from towels.
Place towels in a plastic bag.
In a medium bowl, combine witch hazel, alcohol, oil, Aloe Vera juice and water.
Pour over towels.
Store, with bag closed, in a circular container.
To use: Pull up towel from center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.