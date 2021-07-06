I've always declared I didn't like hot and spicy food. Can I change my mind? The recipe for wings and drumettes is not too hot nor too spicy, but is evermore delicious. It's a lot of steps, too, and worth every one! I'm told you can buy the pieces already cut up. I cut all of mine myself. I'll buy them next time. Of course, you can increase the heat to your taste. I used Frank 's Red Hot sauce and was pleased with the flavor and heat level.
Cutting and frying your own potato chips is time consuming too, but I do it every day and think nothing of it. Again, it is so worth the extra effort for fresh, warm chips. You also avoid all the unpronounceable ingredients found in store bought treats.
Pasta salad is one of my favorite dishes. Usually, pasta salad has several ingredients, all of them chopped, sliced or diced. I found this one easy, simple and delicious. You can add to it, if desired. In future dishes, I'll probably add some sweet onion.
You'll notice in the picture, the chocolate sauce was served over ice cream. Friends, that was coconut ice cream. Y'all have the recipe from a previous column. If I'd had some toasted almonds, it could have been an ice cream almond joy. As it was, I spect it was a mound.
Sour cream and onion potato chip seasoning mix
2 tablespoons buttermilk powder
2 teaspoons onion salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons dried dill
2 tablespoons dried parsley
2 tablespoons dried chives
Mix thoroughly.
Sprinkle generously on freshly fried potato chips.
Store, tightly sealed, in the refrigerator.
Barbequed potato chip seasoning mix
2 teaspoons chili powder, hot or mild
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon sugar
1-1 1/2 teaspoons salt
Mix thoroughly.
Sprinkle generously over freshly fried potato chips.
Store in the refrigerator, tightly sealed.
Potato chips
Scrub as many baking potatoes as desired. Three large will make enough chips for about 8 servings.
Dry thoroughly.
Thinly slice, using a mandolin, potato peeler or very sharp knife. Set aside in ice water for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Drain, dry carefully, with a salad spinner or pat between paper towels.
Bring approximately 3 inches of oil to 375 degrees in a heavy Dutch oven.
Drop chips into the oil in batches. Stir carefully until crisp and golden.
Remove to paper towels; sprinkle immediately with your choice of seasonings.
Baked wings and drumettes
For 2 pounds of wings and/or drumettes
1 1/2 tablespoons all purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt of your choice
1/2 teaspoon pepper
In a large plastic bag, shake vigorously to mix.
Pat chicken pieces dry. Toss with seasonings.
Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Spray lightly with Pam. Line foil with parchment paper. Spray lightly with Pam.
Layer chicken pieces on parchment. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a large bowl, toss chicken pieces lightly in vegetable oil. Return to baking sheet.
Bake 20 minutes or until lightly golden brown.
Pour sauce over all, coating each piece well.
Slip parchment from underneath and discard the parchment.
Turn oven to broil.
Return chicken to the oven. Broil 10 minutes or until well browned.
For the sauce
2 parts hot sauce
1 part melted butter
Whisk together.
Chocolate Sauce
1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup sugar
1 cup whipping cream
1 stick butter, cubed
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
In a heavy saucepan, whisk together cocoa powder, sugar and cream.
Over medium heat, cook and stir until warm.
Add butter; cook and stir until butter is melted and mixture starts to boil just slightly.
Remove from heat, stir in vanilla.
Cool five minutes.
Pour into a container with a tight fitting lid.
Continue to cool on the counter. Seal and refrigerate until ready to use. Reheat gently the amount needed.
Pasta Salad with ranch dressing
1 package ranch dressing mix
1/2 cup half and half
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Whisk together.
Cover and refrigerate.
For the salad:
3 cups uncooked pasta
1 ripe avocado, diced
1 large tomato, diced
1 cup cooked and cubed chicken
1/2 cup crisply fried bacon crumbles
Cook pasta al dente, according to the package directions.
Cool completely.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients.
Toss gently with the dressing.
Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.