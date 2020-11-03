Occasionally I am asked a cooking question and occasionally I can answer right off. More often than not, I ask for time to “look it up.” I always learn something new.
We all know self-rising and all-purpose flour are different ingredients. However, some recipes give us cause to ponder which flour they want us to use. Self-rising flour already has the correct ratio of flour, baking powder and salt. The recipe will (should) not call for more of either ingredient. Self-rising flour is usually found in pancakes, scones and quick bread, such as biscuits. All-purpose flour is used in all the same ways and as a thickening agent in gravies and sauces. The recipe (should) will give measurements for the salt, soda and-or baking powder.
Some of us are old enough to know you can starch the collars and cuffs in a slurry of all purpose flour and cold water.
Is Cool Whip and whipping cream interchangeable? No. Cool Whip and whipped cream usually are. If a recipe calls for whipping cream, also referred to as heavy cream, and instructs you to add it to the other ingredients, you must use the cream in it’s liquid form. In some cases you might substitute half and half. If the instructions say to whip the cream to soft peaks, then fold the whipped cream into the other ingredients, it is usually alright to substitute whipped topping. I always use the extra creamy version of Cool Whip.
I’m always flattered when someone asks a cooking question and think I know enough to have the answer. Feel free to call, write or email oliviasipe@msn.com with any questions or comments. I’ll “look it up,” call you back and add it to this column.
A very special thank you to Miss Pat, who sent a delightful note and a well preserved Louise Durman’s column from September 1972. I read it over and over.
In 1972, I couldn’t boil water.
Today’s recipes include a Reuben pizza, lemon cake and some delicious hot chocolate mix. The weather is already turning cooler, so the hot chocolate mix will come in handy. It’s double chocolatey good.
Reuben Pizza
1 (12-14 inch) pizza crust
1/2-3/4 cup 1000 island dressing
1/2 pound shaved or thinly sliced corned beef
1 cup kraut from refrigerated section, not canned! Well drained.
1 (two-cup package) six cheese blend Italian cheeses
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lay crust on a baking sheet. Layer corned beef evenly over crust. Spread evenly with dressing. Spread kraut evenly over dressing. Dollop with any remaining dressing, If desired. Sprinkle desired amount of cheese over kraut. Bake until cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Cook’s note: I bought crust the first time I made this. It was cardboard! If you don’t make your own, I suggest the refrigerated variety you bake yourself. I made a bread machine version with Italian herbs.
Lemon Cake
2 layers lemon cake from your favorite recipe or mine.
1 lemon cake mix
1 (3.4 ounce) lemon Jello instant pudding mix
3/4 cup melted butter
3/4 cup milk
4 eggs
1 teaspoon lemon extract
Whisk together cake mix and pudding mix. Add remaining ingredients. Stir briefly to blend. Beat two minutes on medium speed. Pour into two (9-inch) greased and floured cake pans. Bake 20-25 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool completely. Cut each layer in half horizontally.
For the filling and frosting:
4 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup powdered sugar
1 (8-ounce) Extra Creamy Cool Whip
In a medium bowl, whisk cream cheese, lemon juice and powdered sugar until smooth.
Spread a small amount on cut surface of each cake layer. Do not spread on top. Stack layers atop each other. Fold Cool Whip into remaining cream cheese mixture. Spread on sides and top of cake.
Double Chocolate Hot Chocolate Mix in a pretty jar with a ribbon makes a welcome gift anytime of the year.
Double Chocolate Hot Chocolate Mix
4 cups nonfat dry milk
2 cups white chocolate chips
2 cups unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
In a food processor, pulse chocolate chips until powdered. Add remaining ingredients and pulse or run on medium speed until well blended. Remove to an airtight container.
To serve: Place 1/3 cup of the powdered mixture into a large cup. Fill with very hot milk.
Cook’s note: 2% milk is recommended. Refrigerating the mixture will help keep it fresh.
