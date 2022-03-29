Store-bought mayonnaise does not agree with my new friend, Lisa. So, I set about locating a recipe for homemade. Today’s recipe is a close second to Kraft in taste. The consistency is perfect. It stays smooth and creamy. I might use fresh lemon juice next time.
I “read up” on the consumption of raw eggs. About one in 20 thousand eggs may be contaminated by salmonella. Small children, the elderly, those with a compromised immune system and expectant mothers should avoid foods containing raw eggs.
If you use raw eggs, choose the freshest ones possible, wash your hands and the unbroken egg in warm soapy water. Rinse thoroughly. Refrigerate the prepared food and use within one week.
Granola is not my favorite breakfast cereal, but I like it baked in cookies and muffins. I much prefer homemade for snacking, but a good quality store bought is alright in cooking. Choose one that is not mostly big chunks.
Chicken tetrazzini with a salad provides protein, starch and green vegetables. Substitute frozen mixed vegetables for the peas, and you have a nutritious one-dish meal.
My favorite salad dressing is creamy/chunky blue cheese. I love it on salad and baked potatoes and as a dip for chips and raw vegetables. Then I met blue cheese vinaigrette.
Mayonnaise
2 very fresh eggs
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1/4 cup white vinegar
Scant 2 cups oil
Put egg, salt, mustard and vinegar in the blender jar. Pulse a few times to blend. Very slowly, with the blender running, add oil. Remove to a sealable container. Store in the refrigerator.
Chicken Tetrazzini
2 cups medium size egg noodles, dry
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cream of chicken soup
2 cups half and half
3 cups diced, cooked chicken
2 cups frozen peas
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup bread crumbs
1/4 stick butter, melted
Butter a 9x13 baking dish. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Cook noodles al dente according to the package directions. In a large bowl, stir together soups and milk. Add cooked noodles, chicken and peas to the soup mixture. Season to taste. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish. In a small bowl, toss crumbs and butter until well coated. Sprinkle crumbs over the chicken mixture. Bake about 15 minutes or until bubbly and crumbs are golden.
Granola Muffins
2 cups granola, divided
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
1 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
Spray 18 muffin cups with Pam. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. Use only 1 1/2 cups of the granola In the muffin mixture. In a medium bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients. Add the wet to the dry. Stir only until blended.
Fill the muffin cups about 2/3 full. Sprinkle tops with the reserved 1/2 cup granola. Bake 12-15 minutes or until topping is golden and a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean
Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
1 package dry Italian dressing mix
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup oil
2 tablespoons water
3 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles, or more to taste
Whisk together the first five ingredients. (dressing mix through water) Set aside on the counter. Stir occasionally. Add the blue cheese just prior to serving, or sprinkle directly on the salad vegetables.
