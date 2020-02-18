I’m a big fan of Mexican food. But I can’t abide cilantro. So, I make my own. I’ve added my version of chicken taco seasoning. Once again, I’m making my own so I can measure the salt and spices. The seasoned corn, instead of frozen corn kernels, adds a lot of extra flavor as well.
I know of seven variations of holy smoke and there’s probably at least that many more on line. Today’s version is called lemon lasagne, but it’s still the same recipe. And so delicious.
Tomato soup is a grilled cheese’s best friend, but it loves spinach as well.
Chicken Tortilla Casserole
4 cups cooked chicken, coarsely chopped
1 ounce chicken taco seasoning
1 (4.5 ounce) can fire roasted chopped green chilies
1 (15 ounce) can fiesta corn or mexicorn
1 (10 ounce) can red enchilada sauce
8 corn tortillas, halved
2-3 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
In a large bowl, combine first five ingredients. Chicken through sauce. Spoon approximately half the chicken mixture in the prepared pan. Sprinkle with one cup of the cheese. Cover with tortilla halves. Spread remaining chicken over tortillas, sprinkle with most of the remaining cheese. Cover with tortilla halves. Sprinkle top with more cheese. Bake until bubbly and cheese is golden.
Chicken Taco Seasoning
1 tablespoon chili powder, hot or mild
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
In a small bowl, mix thoroughly. Store, tightly covered, in the refrigerator.
Lemon Lasagne
For the crust:
2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup butter, cubed
Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut butter into the flour with a pastry blender until light and crumbly. Press firmly in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Bake until lightly golden. Remove from heat, set aside and cool completely.
For filling number one:
16 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
In a medium bowl, mix until smooth. Spread over cooled crust.
For filling number two:
2 (3.4 ounce) packages instant lemon pie filling
3 cups cold half and half
In a medium bowl, mix until smooth and thickened. Spread over cream cheese layer.
For the topping:
1 1/2 cups cold, heavy cream
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a large, cold bowl, whip until thick . Spread over lemon layer. Cover with plastic wrap. Juice.
Tomato Soup Florentine
3 tablespoons oil
2-4 garlic cloves, minced
8 medium, fresh tomatoes, chopped
4 cups V-8 juice
3/4 cup, uncooked, small pasta shells
Salt and pepper to taste
10 ounces baby spinach
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 teaspoon sugar, optional
In a large Dutch oven, heat oil; add garlic. Saute gently, stirring constantly. Do not burn!
Add tomatoes, stir until well heated. Add V-8 and dry pasta. Season, cover and cook until pasta is al dente. Stir in spinach and basil. Cook five more minutes.
If the sauce is too tart with tomato taste, add 1/2 to 1 teaspoon sugar.
