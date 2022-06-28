I’ve often encouraged those of you who still have your bread machines, to get them out and put them to good use. You can find recipes, especially developed for bread machines, online for most any flavor bread. The pumpernickel I’m sharing today is a sure winner. Buy the smallest jar of instant coffee. Store it in the freezer. The rye is very tasty, but it does not rise much. The recipe instructions say to bake it in the machine. That may be where I made my mistake. The sweet, southern sourdough is the same recipe used for the sandwich bread at Miss Olivia’s Table.
Rye flour isn't readily available at most grocery stores, however, you'll almost always find it at your local health food store.
Did you get that kitchen scale I told you to get? Well, before we start, go to Walmart and get it. I promise you it’s worth its weight in gold for accuracy, saving money and washing dishes.
Pimento cheese is delicious paired with the pumpernickel. Rye bread was made for Reuben and pastrami sandwiches. For the Reuben, choose a kraut from the refrigerator section that has never been cooked then drain well.
Pumpernickel Bread for the Bread Machine
1 1/4 cups water
1/3 cup molasses
2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
2 2/3 cups bread flour
1 1/2 cups rye flour
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
2 teaspoons instant coffee powder
2 teaspoons salt
2 3/4 teaspoons yeast
Measure all ingredients into the bread machine canister, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Select dough setting. When cycle is complete, spray 2 (9x5x3) bread pans liberally with Pam. Divide dough between the two prepared pans. Brush surfaces with melted butter. Let raise in a warm place until almost double in size. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake 20-25 minutes or until the loaf has shrunk slightly away from the sides of the pan. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Brush lightly with melted butter. Let cool completely before slicing...if you can.
Rye Bread for the Bread Machine
1 1/2 cups water
3 tablespoons butter at room temperature
2 cups bread flour
2 cups Rye flour
2 tablespoons molasses
2 tablespoons, packed, brown sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 teaspoons bread machine yeast
Measure all ingredients into the bread machine canister according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Select the light bread option. When the machine is finished, remove the bread to a wire rack. Brush lightly with melted butter. Cool completely
Sweet Southern Sourdough Bread for the bread machine
7 1/2 ounces water
7 ounces starter
1 pound plus 4 ounces bread flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons yeast
3 ounces room temperature butter
Measure all ingredients into the bread machine canister according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Select dough cycle. When the cycle is complete, divide dough between two 9x5x3 inch bread pans. Brush generously with melted butter. Set in a warm place. Allow to double in bulk. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake until golden, about 20 minutes. Remove to a wire rack. Brush lightly with melted butter. Cool completely before slicing.....if you can.
For the starter
3 packages active dry yeast
1/2 cup warm water
1 cup warm water
2/3 cup sugar
3 tablespoons instant potato flakes
In a small bowl, proof yeast with 1/2 cup water and a pinch of the sugar. Whisk together the remaining ingredients. Combine, cover loosely and set aside 24 hours. It is ready to use of refrigerate.
To feed starter:
1 cup warm water
3 rounded tablespoons of potato flakes
3/4 cup sugar
Stir well. Add To the original starter. Set aside 8-10 hours. It is ready to use of refrigerate.
