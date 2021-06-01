Don't you just hate it when a recipe uses a teaspoonful of an ingredient that comes by the warsh tub full? What will you do with the rest? If you made the delicious gluten free snack mix from the last column, here's what you do with the chocolate Chex. I made another recipe from the cinnamon Chex. Every body liked it but me! I'll study about sharing it with you after I "help" the recipe some.
We've been making a very delicious version of the chocolate bundt cake for years. I didn't think there was room for improvement, but today's version is real close to better.
I found the Sonic instant pudding at Wal-Mart. The Duncan Hines cake mix is usually available at Food City and Food Lion. I don't usually run all over town for ingredients, but this cake is worth it. Buy extra!
You won't have to go far and wide for the skillet recipe ingredients. You may already have them. If you like sauteed mushrooms, add them. You can saute the mushrooms, fry the bacon and dice the potatoes in advance. Store the bacon in a zip top bag and the potatoes in water in the fridge, drain and fry when ready. Refrigerate the mushrooms in a covered container. Make it for supper. It is that good!
Triple Chocolate Bundt Cake
1 Duncan Hines Swiss chocolate cake mix
1 box Sonic chocolate shake instant pudding mix
1 cup sour cream
3/4 cup oil
4 eggs
1/2 cup warm water
2 cups mini chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a Bundt pan with Bakers Joy
Add all ingredients to a large mixing bowl. Beat two minutes. Transfer to the prepared pan. Bake 40-45 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Turn out onto a wire rack. Cool. Transfer to a large plate. Frost with glaze if desired. Cover until serving time. Refrigerate leftovers.
For the glaze:
3/4 cup regular chocolate chips
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon Karo syrup
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Add chips, butter and syrup to the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Stir until chips are mostly melted. Remove and stir until smooth. Add vanilla. Stir well. Spoon over cake.
Chocolate Chex Mix
8 cups chocolate Chex Mix cereal
3 /4 cup brown sugar
6 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons Karo syrup
1/4 teaspoon soda
1 cup mini Reeses cups, chopped
1 cup mini marshmallows
1 cup mini M&M's
1/2 cup caramel bits
1 tablespoon cream, half and half or whole milk
1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
1 cup dry roasted, salted peanuts, optional
In a large, microwave safe bowl, mix Chex, brown sugar, butter and Karo. Microwave one minute, stir. Microwave another minute, stir. Add soda. Stir until dissolved. Set aside. In another microwave safe bowl, combine caramel bits, milk and both chocolate chips. Microwave one minute. Stir until smooth. Pour over cereal mixture. Toss gently to coat. Microwave mixture three minutes, stirring after each minute . Sprinkle Reeses cups, peanuts, mini M&M's and mini marshmallows over and stir well. Spread on a large baking sheet. Cool completely. Break into pieces. Store, tightly covered, in a cool place.
Breakfast, Brunch or Dinner Skillet
6-8 slices bacon
1 medium onion, diced
3 potatoes, diced
2-4 green onions
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
Salt and pepper to taste
4-6 eggs
1 cup shredded cheddar or pepper jack or your favorite
In a very large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon to paper towels. Reserve drippings in pan. Add onions and potatoes to drippings. Cook over medium high heat until potatoes are beginning to brown. Add a spoonful or two of water, cover and cook until potatoes are tender. Don't over cook. Gently stir in green onions and garlic. Make 4-6 holes in the mixture; gently drop an egg in each. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle cheese over all. Cover and cook until eggs reach the doneness you prefer. Serve immediately with bacon along side.
