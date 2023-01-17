In my world, there’s nothing wrong with using a store-bought ingredient in an otherwise homemade dish. I reckon there’s a cookie recipe for every cake mix flavor on the shelf. I’ve tried several, but none are as delicious as Dianne’s lemon. One or two of my efforts tasted more like the box. I think Dianne’s addition of cream cheese is part of the deliciousness of her cookies. Tene’s addition of toffee bits takes hers over the top.
I may be the only person in the world who hates Reese cups and Oreo cookies. However, I love anything with Oreos in it, pie crust, cake, ice cream, cookies. Ethel’s cookies are unputdownable. Not gonna eat Reese cups in anything!
Never met a homemade brownie or chocolate cookie I didn’t like. Anna Kate’s brownie cookie is the best of both worlds. Mind her notes if you want yours to be perfect, like hers.
Lemon Cookies
Compliments of Dianne Stewart
1 (15.25 ounce) lemon cake mix
1 stick margarine, softened
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1 egg
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease cookie sheets.
Mix all ingredients together until well blended. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes.
Butter Toffee Cookies
Compliments of Tene’ Lewis
1 (15.25 ounce) butter yellow cake mix
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon water
1 stick butter, at room temperature
1 (8 ounce) package toffee bits
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
With an electric mixer, cream butter. Mix in eggs and water. Add cake mix. Mix well. (Dough will be very stiff) Add toffee bits. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake 7-9 minutes
Oreo Cheesecake Cookies
Compliments of Ethel Brown
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
½ cup salted butter, at room temperature
¾ cup sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 cup all purpose flour
15 Oreo cookies, coarsely crushed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
With an electric mixer, cream butter and cream cheese for one minute. Add sugar and vanilla. Mix one minute on medium speed. Slowly add flour and mix only until just blended. Finally, turn speed to low and add crushed Oreos Mix until evenly combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour. Using a two-tablespoon cookie scoop, drop cookies two inches apart on the prepared cookie sheet. Bake 10 minutes. Cool two-three minutes on the baking sheet. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in the refrigerator for up to five days.
Chocolate Brownie Cookies
Compliments of Anna Kate Garland
12 ounces bitter-sweet chocolate chips (60-70 %)
½ cup salted butter
3 eggs
1 cup white sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup all purpose flour
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup chopped pecans
½ cup mini chocolate chips
In a saucepan, stirring constantly, over low heat, melt bitter-sweet chips and butter. Remove from heat; set aside.
With a mixer, set on high, beat eggs, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, baking powder and salt five minutes. Reduce speed to low; mix in chocolate. Stir in flour and cocoa powder, only until combined. Stir in nuts and mini chips. Cover and chill 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment. Drop cookies two inches apart. Bake 8-10 minutes.
Anna Kate’s note: The cookies will look set at the edges but still wet in the center. Don’t overcook. The shiny cracked crust will develop as the cookies cool on the pan before moving to a rack.
