Let me introduce you to my friends Pearl Ann and Kyleigh Vandergriff. Pearl Ann is 7 and Kyleigh is 10. They are the great-granddaughters of my late friend, Blanche Vandergriff and are as lovely and talented as she was. Pearl Ann brought salad and her homemade dressing to our luncheon last week. Kyleigh brought flowers for the table. I highly recommend the dressing. You can adjust any of the measurements to your taste. I highly recommend making it just like Pearl Ann did. It's delicious!
I don't usually like cookies that contain a cake mix. Usually, I can taste the box. Not so in today's recipe. I have decided, after two batches, I might use only about three quarters of the bag of butterscotch chips. That's about nine ounces. Be sure to add the pecans if you reduce the chips.
I never even saw a Watergate salad back when it was a popular recipe. But, I think today's version may be close. Tossing the bananas in the pineapple juice keeps the salad looking nice for about 24 hours; if it lasts that long.
I sometimes think I'll run, screaming down Broadway if I have to make another chicken casserole. I'm not sure I'll ever get tired of today's spaghetti casserole. It's very easy to prepare, and you can adjust the heat level to your taste. I seeded and deveined the jalapenos and you can bet I left the chipotle in adobo sauce on the shelf at the grocery store.
Pearl Ann 's Salad Dressing
1 medium size clove garlic, crushed
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
2-3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon coarse grain mustard
1 teaspoon herbes de provence
Salt to taste
1 cup milk
Combine all ingredients in a jar with a tight fitting lid. Shake very well. Refrigerate until serving time. Shake well before serving.
Pistachio Fruit Salad
1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drain well and reserve juice
1 pistachio instant pudding mix
1 (8-ounce) carton extra creamy cool whip
2 bananas, sliced
Toss bananas in reserved pineapple juice.
2 cups miniature marshmallows
1 (15-ounce) can fruit cocktail, drained
1 (11-ounce) can Mandarin oranges, drained
In a large bowl, whisk together cool whip and pudding mix. Gently, fold in remaining ingredients. Cover and chill until serving time.
Spaghetti Casserole
16 ounces fideo pasta cooked al dente, according to package directions. Cool.
Fideo is already cut spaghetti and is much easier to eat in a casserole.
1 cup half and half
2 eggs
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 pound bulk Italian sausage
1 pound ground beef, 80/20%
1 cup diced onion
1/2 cup each, diced red and green bell peppers
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, deveined and finely diced
2 cloves garlic, crushed and finely diced
2 teaspoons chili powder, mild or hot
2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 large (or two 10 ounce) mild or hot, Rotel tomatoes with green chilies
1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 chipotle in adobo sauce, minced, optional
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and half and half. Add cooled pasta and one cup of cheese. Stir to combine; set aside.
In a large skillet, cook sausage and beef, stirring to crumble, until no pink shows.
Add onion, bell peppers, jalapeno and garlic. Cook until onions are translucent. Stir in spices, chipotle, Rotel and tomato sauce. Turn heat to medium low. Simmer five minutes. Salt to taste.
Add meat mixture to pasta mixture. Toss until well combined. Spoon into the prepared baking dish. Top with remaining cheese.
Bake 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Butter Pecan Cake Mix Cookies
2 eggs, room temperature
1/2 cup oil
1 butter pecan cake mix
1 (1- ounce) package butterscotch chips
1 (8-ounce) package chocolate English toffee bits
1/2-2/3 cup chopped pecans, optional
Toast them, if you have time.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Beat together eggs and oil. Gradually add cake mix. Fold in chips, nuts and bits.
Drop by rounded tablespoons onto the prepared cookie sheet. Bake 12-15 minutes, or until beginning to brown around the edges.
Cool on the cookie sheet five minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.