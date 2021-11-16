Y’all met my “chosen” granddaughter, Pearl Ann Vandergriff, when she shared her salad dressing recipe with us. She shared her 8th birthday with us Nov. 15. She approved the Yum Yum Sauce. She, her mother, Katie, and her brother, Gus approved the cookies.
As for the sauce, I’d never heard of it, but I did some research and learned it probably isn’t Japanese at all, but was served in Japan to one of the contributors. Research or not, authentic or not, it is addicting. I especially liked it with potato chips.
Rice casserole is a hearty side dish that goes well with most any thing. I added sliced mushrooms and sauteed them with the onions. Celery would be a tasty addition as well. I suspect you could add about any vegetable. Or, chopped, cooked chicken.
I’ve made the same cauliflower casserole for goin’ on 50 years with rave reviews. I may never make it again after discovering today’s recipe. This one is just a skosche more work, but oh, so worth it. I used a blend of Mexican cheeses, cause that’s what I had. You can use your favorite.
I think the cookies might taste closer to the candy bar with dark chocolate chips, if you can find them. In any case, they are my new favorite in a cast of thousands.
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1 cup sugar
1 cup butter, at room temperature
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 1/2 cups chocolate chips
1 cup shredded coconut
1 cup toasted sliced almonds
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars until light.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating briefly after each.
Add vanilla.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt, soda and baking powder.
Add dry mixture to the creamed mixture, blending well.
Stir in chips, coconut and almonds until well mixed.
Set aside for half hour or so.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Scoop cookies onto the prepared pan about two inches apart.
Bake 10-11 minutes or until edges are golden and centers are set.
Remove from oven and cool five minutes on the pan.
Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
Rice and Tomato Casserole7-8 slices of bacon, crisply fried
1 large onion, thinly sliced
2 (15 ounce) cans fire roasted diced tomatoes
1 1/4 cups rice
Salt and pepper to taste
Water as needed
In a large skillet, fry bacon; remove bacon. Retain drippings.
Add onion to the drippings and cook until tender.
Add dry rice, and stir until well coated.
Add tomatoes, salt and pepper; bring to boil.
Reduce heat, cover and simmer gently until rice is done.
Check after 5 minutes and add water if needed.
Cauliflower Casserole3-4 slices bacon, crisply fried
3 pounds fresh cauliflower, cut into bite sized pieces
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2/3 cup sour cream
Scallions, sliced
1/2 cup cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Remove bacon from pan; add chopped cauliflower to the drippings.
Toss to coat.
Spray a baking sheet with Pam.
Spread cauliflower in an even layer in the prepared pan.
Roast until crisp tender; stir once or twice.
Add salt and pepper.
Spray a 9x13baking dish with Pam.
In a large bowl, toss cauliflower with cheese and sour cream until well combined.
Spread in the prepared baking dish.
Top with scallions. Sprinkle cheese over all.
Bake until cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Enjoy!
1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon melted butter
Salt and pepper to taste
2-3 tablespoons water to preferred consistency
In a medium sized bowl, whisk together.
For best flavor, cover and refrigerate one day before serving.
Keeps (if refrigerated between uses) about 10 days.
