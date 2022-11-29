I looked cyberspace over for a good turkey noodle soup recipe. Nothing sounded any better than I could cunger up myself. I had a tender, juicy turkey breast, butter, celery, onions and garlic. You don’t need much more than that for a good starter. About a cup of leftover gravy. Into the pot. A package of frozen mixed vegetables. Into the pot. Noodles or what ever pasta is in the pantry. Into the pot. I admit I would have preferred it to be much richer. Only simmering the turkey carcass would have given me the rich broth I wanted. Roasting the carcass until brown, then simmering would have made the best broth of all. I’d already roasted all I was going to for one day. The end result was better than passable.
Garlic cheese rolls are way better than I expected. They are evermore delicious. And no real trouble. They’ll be on my list of favorites permanently. Split leftovers, butter lightly. Toast. Enjoy!
The pumpkin muffins were another very pleasant surprise. The recipe called for adding each spice separately. Not in my world! A quarter teaspoon of cloves? Never! It’d taste like going to the dentist. Penzeys pumpkin pie spice, perfectly blended, was just right. Pumpkin seeds are a tasty and textural delight. The muffins are great warm or cold, with coffee, hot tea or a big glass of ice cold Mayfield milk. Incidentally, pumpkin is healthy.
We don’t show a picture of the sugar beans. If you’ve seen one green bean you’ve seen them all. Unless you’ve eaten Dottie Kidd’s sugar beans, you ain’t eat ‘em all. She served them to me’n Miss Melanie with other deliciousness at lunch the other day. I could have eaten the whole bowl, but I think Miss Melanie would have had something to say about that. Seriously, they are an easy, delicious, different side dish. I think you will want to add them your holiday and any day menu.
Garlic Cheese Rolls
For the bread machine
1 cup water
1 ½ tablespoons room temperature butter
1 ½ teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons non-fat dry milk powder
3 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons bread machine yeast
3 cups bread flour
For the topping:
¼ cup butter, melted
1 garlic clove, crushed, then finely minced
½ cup shredded Italian 6-cheese blend
Add all ingredients to the bread machine canister in the order given. Select dough setting. At the end of the cycle, remove from the canister. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. Cut dough in half, approximately. Roll each half into a long roll about 2 inches in diameter. Cut into 2-inch pieces. Place in the prepared baking dish. Pour butter-garlic mixture evenly over all. Sprinkle generously with cheese. Cover loosely with plastic wrap . Set aside to raise until double. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden.
Cream Cheese Filled Pumpkin Muffins
For the batter:
2 cups self rising flour
½ cup sugar
½ cup dark brown sugar, packed
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
In a large bowl, whisk together. Set aside.
1 cup milk
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup oil
1 cup pumpkin puree
In a medium bowl, whisk together.
For the filling:
4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1/3 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon all purpose flour
In a small bowl, mix until smooth
For the garnish:
Toasted, salted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a muffin tin with one dozen paper liners.
Combine dry mixture and egg mixture. Beat only until blended. Fill prepared muffin tins three-quarters full. Drop one teaspoonful of cream cheese mixture into the center of each muffin. Sprinkle pepitas around the edges. Bake 17-20 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove to wire rack.
Turkey Noodle Soup
2, 3, or 4 cups turkey meat, chunked or shredded
½ stick butter
1 clove garlic, minced
3-4 ribs celery, sliced
1 cup chopped sweet onion
1 (12 ounce) bag frozen mixed vegetables, thawed, rinsed and drained
1-2 tablespoons poultry seasoning
8 ounces egg noodles, medium or wide, cooked al dente’ according to package directions
2-3 cups turkey (or chicken) broth
Any leftover gravy
In a large Dutch oven, cook celery and onions in butter until tender. Add garlic, cook 30 seconds or so. Add broth and gravy. Stir well. Add all remaining ingredients except turkey. Bring to boil, reduce heat. Simmer 30 minutes or so. Add turkey; heat through. Serve hot.
Sugar Beans
Compliments of Dottie Kidd
2 cans (15.5 ounce) blue lake cut green beans
¼ cup finely minced sweet onion
2 rounded tablespoons brown sugar
Bacon bits or French fried onions for garnish
Drain one can of beans; add second can with juice. Add onions; cook until onions are tender. Add sugar; simmer to dissolve sugar and reduce liquid. Serve hot. Garnish with bacon bits or French fried onions.
