It takes courage to choose acceptance as far as where one finds him or herself in life. Granted, we may wish we had achieved more, acquired greater wealth, or wound up living in the tropics or in the south of France, but for most of us, those things are simply a dream.
Of course, there should be nothing that keeps us from striving to reach those goals. Ultimately though, we reach a point where we realize we’ve come as far as we can.
Personally, I have few complaints. I’m certainly not wealthy but I can pay my bills and not have to be so concerned about every dollar I spend as I did when I was young. Likewise, I’m pleased to be able to contribute to several notable publications, and especially my hometown newspaper, The Daily Times. That in particular gives me a great deal of satisfaction.
Living in Blount County is also a dream come true. The beauty of our surroundings, the kindness of its people, the ability to share the company of some wonderful friends and the feeling of being a part of this wonderful community makes me realize that I’m in a place I always dreamed of.
Like anyone, I do wish I had done more. I often feel that I haven’t tapped my full potential, and I regret the fact that I didn’t realize all I could achieve at a younger age. Like most, I had dreams of making a greater impression, one that shared a wider reach. At times, I’m frustrated I haven’t accomplished more.
Likewise, when I look at others who have achieved more than me, I have to admit that I do get a bit jealous, wishing I had followed the same path to success.
That’s when I have to be brave enough to accept the fact that I’ve done the best I can, and that at this point in my life, I need to be content with what I have. I need to make myself realize that all things considered, I’ve fulfilled my present potential. Ambitions need to be measured within the realms of reality.
Given the fact that I tend to second-guess myself and urge myself on, that’s a hard thing to accept. And yet, I know I need to simply recognize the fact that I am realistically doing all I can do at this stage of my life.
And yes, that does take a certain amount of courage to accept that situation and not demand more. I suspect that if I could acclimate myself to that attitude and perspective, I’d be an even happier individual.
It reminds me of that lyric of Jackson’s Browne:
“Don’t confront me with my failures/I have not forgotten them.”
As Mr. Browne implies, not forgetting doesn’t necessarily mean keeping them top of mind.
Memories versus immortality
It seems inevitable, or so I’m told, that when those people we grew up with on film or on TV pass away — those individuals who became a part of our youth, pass away, a part of our youth dies with them. I certainly felt that way when I heard that Tony Dow, the actor who played Wally on the show “Leave It To Beaver” had died. He was like America’s big brother. Likewise, I had the same feeling upon hearing of the passing of Olivia Newton-John, rightly known as America’s sweetheart.
Of course, there have been many other people who left a similar void. The passing of John Lennon, George Harrison, Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty and Prince found me feeling a decided sense of loss. Before that, the deaths of Lucille Ball, Johnny Carson, Jack Benny, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and, more recently, Betty White, had a similar effect.
These individuals were icons and were such an indelible part of our collective consciousness they are literally irreplaceable.
However, new memories can be made now. We can revere the past while still being cognizant of the present. After all, isn’t that part of what makes life worth living?
A future financial boost?
There are indications that 2023 will bring with it a substantial boost in our monthly Social Security checks, possibly one that equates to double digits.
The recent boom in inflation has a lot to do with it. According to a recent story on CNBC, there is the possibility of a 10.5% cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security beneficiaries in 2023. Exactly how big the increase is in 2023 will depend on inflation data in the coming months.
A 10.5% COLA would amount to a $175.10 increase to the average monthly retirement benefit of $1,668.
It reinforces the fact that even when the news isn’t all we hoped for, there can be a silver lining. In this case, that silver definitely has a decided glow.
