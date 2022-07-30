There are times when we seniors are made to feel awkward about our age. We’re often teased, put down, patronized, or given not-so-subtle suggestions that we’re somehow less equipped to deal with everyday occurrences. That’s unfortunate, and it’s also inappropriate. I believe that most seniors are actually better able to deal with those situations simply because we’ve absorbed life lessons from the past, and they’ve given us the experience and advantage of knowing what to do both today and tomorrow.
The wisdom of elders is revered and respected in many cultures, but sadly, in this country, not so much.
Consequently, I was heartened to come across these words of wisdom recently, on a post on Facebook no less. (Never mind the fact that I stated my dissatisfaction for Facebook in a recent column. I guess, there are times when it is worth reading).
“We should never feel bad about getting older. It’s a privilege that is denied so many. Most of us who are approaching our senior years or find that we’re there already, are going through the next phase of our lives. We’re at that age where we’ve added wrinkles, gray hair and extra pounds. Nevertheless, we’ve run households, paid the bills, dealt with sickness, sadness, stress and everything else life has assigned us. We are survivors ... we are warriors of the quiet kind … We can liken ourselves to a classic car or a fine wine. Even if our bodies may not be what they once were, they carry our souls, our courage, and our strength.”
What I take from that statement is that we should never feel shame over the fact that we are of a certain age. When I lament the fact that another birthday is approaching, I have to remind myself that it certainly beats the alternative. I think about friends who passed way before their time, and certain heroes and icons that showed so much promise early on, only to meet an early demise. JFK, John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison all come to mind, and I find it so sad that these unique and gifted individuals left us all too soon.
Embrace life. Be thankful for the gift we’ve been given. Make the most of the time we have here. It’s never too late to share those lessons worth learning and to contribute kindness in a world where it’s sorely lacking.
Keep control
On the other hand, there is a certain point when most of us come to realize that we’re not always in control. Whether our destiny rests with God, or to serve that higher purpose, it may be beyond our control. On the other hand, it could also be argued that we are responsible for our actions and no one can be blamed for our mistakes other than ourselves. So too, it’s up to each of us to do a little something to make our community a better place.
I like to think that I make the right decisions and my life has turned out well as a result. However, there are times when I feel like I’m not in control and I don’t feel at ease.
That happens whenever I fly.
I have to admit I’ve never liked flying. It’s not so much that I have a fear of flying — although for the life of me, it never made sense that this huge, heavy piece of metal can defy gravity and get up off the ground. Rather, it’s the sheer inconvenience, exacerbated by the fact that we’re plagued by delays, cancellations, crowds and all the other annoyances that I generally associate with flying.
I don’t want to lose my luggage so I bring it on board, but getting it in and out of the overhead racks is a chore in itself. And trying to avoid hitting another passenger in the head with my suitcase is always a challenge.
Likewise, having to wait to disembark tries my patience considerably. People get in the way, and when one has to hurry to get to another gate to catch a connecting flight, it’s hard to keep my aggravation to myself.
Of course, making a connection can be a hassle regardless. If you don’t believe me, check out Chicago’s O’Hare Airport next time you’re booked through the Windy City. You’ll be blown away at how long it takes to go from one concourse to another. You literally have to hop on and off a train. And if you’re running late, the stress and strife can be overwhelming.
I’m not sure why, but I always manage to land at a gate that seems on the opposite end of the airport from the place of my next departure.
Ah … back to my original point. That is, when I fly, I don’t feel like I’m in control. It’s scary, frustrating and intimidating.
Last week, after our trip to Western New York, our flight from Buffalo to Chicago — yes, Chicago! — was delayed 4 1/2 hours due to inclement weather. There’s nothing that makes one feel quite so helpless as being trapped in place where you can’t escape.
I do envy those folks who take grand vacations and travel the country or see the world. On the other hand, I enjoy the freedom of being in my own safe space. It demands a choice of which route to take, but then again, choices offer options that are entirely our own.
And isn’t that what life’s all about?
