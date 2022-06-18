With all the anger and animosity we see playing out these days, it’s all too easy to get caught up in the fray. It’s good to take a stand of course, especially when dealing with the difference between right and wrong and the preservation of our principles. That said, we may sometimes find ourselves becoming indignant when other people express an opposing point of view.
That’s when it’s best to step back and accept the fact that no matter how illogical or uniformed they may appear to us, they likely have very different ideas that can run contrary to what we believe.
Chances are, they’re so entrenched in their beliefs that there’s nothing we can do to change their minds, and trying to do so will likely only cause greater animosity.
I’m often asked how I manage to retain a friendship with those with whom I may disagree. The answer I offer is simple. I put aside our differences and I don’t allow them to interfere with the bond we’ve formed as friends. I won’t say that I haven’t lost some friends as a result of some strong political differences over the course of the past few years. Sadly I have. But in at least half of these cases, the decision to sever our relationship wasn’t my choice. In retrospect, I’m sorry it had to happen.
It’s hard to subjugate our egos when things get contentious. And yet, we need to also realize that no two people agree on everything. We can argue, we can pout, we can mutter obscenities, but in the end it gets us far less than what we obtain, which is keeping a close bond.
Words worth remembering
Every now and then, I come across some famous saying that seems to resonate remarkably well. They often apply to present circumstances, even though they were shared long before anyone could ever have known what would transpire in the years and decades to come.
For example, the late Joan Rivers offered a lesson I believe is well worth learning. Best known as a comedian and the first woman to host a late night talk show, her wit and humor disarmed even the stuffiest celebrities. She was, after all, an irreverent individual, and that’s a quality I certainly admire. Nevertheless, Rivers herself was often the target of many quips, but instead of letting them get her down, she would embrace the comments through her self-effacing humor.
“I’ve had so much plastic surgery, when I die they will donate my body to Tupperware.” Rivers once said, focusing on the fact that as always, we ought not take ourselves too seriously.
So too, she also shared some thoughts about the uselessness of holding a grudge. “I never dwell on what happened,” she said. “You can’t change it, so move forward. Don’t waste your energy on being angry at something that somebody did six months ago or a year ago, It’s over, Done. Move forward.”
Michael J. Fox spoke to that futility of negativity as well. He began his career early on playing the character called Alex P. Keaton on the 1980s sitcom “Family Ties,” and then continued to gain fame with such successful films as “Back to the Future” and “Teen Wolf.” In 1998, he was starring in another popular TV show, “Spin City,” when he revealed that he had Parkinson’s disease. Rather than let it get in the way of his work, even as its worsening conditions became apparent, he managed to keep a positive attitude, and even authored four books that shared his optimistic outlook.
Consequently, he shares a philosophy that’s also well worth remembering: “My happiness grows in direct proportion to my acceptance, and in inverse proportion to my expectations.”
Mark Twain, famously known as the father of American literature, wrote any number of novels that still rank among the greatest works in the entire annal of American literature. Most people know him for “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” but in his lesser known work, “Pudd’nhead Wilson” Twain wrote the words that are well worth remembering in these times when trouble and trepidation seem to retain a grasp on our mass mindset.
“Courage,” he said, “is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear.”
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt echoed those remarks several decades later, when he said, “We have nothing to fear, but fear itself.”
These are difficult times we live in, but clearly there have been difficult times before, even within our own lifetimes.
Hopefully, these words of wisdom can help sustain us as we work our way through.
