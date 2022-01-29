There are certain things that seniors tend to agree on, regardless of political or personal differences.
Decency and compassion tend to be high on the list when it comes to recognizing those things that separate right from wrong and wisdom from folly.
These days, it’s sometimes difficult to discern that, especially given the actions of others.
While younger people often tend to act on impulse, we seniors have the gift of foresight and experience. We can weigh the facts in proper proportion, lean on good judgement and separate lies from legitimacy. It’s important to keep a proper perspective these days, especially at a time when the political divide grows deeper and the inevitable antagonism goes well beyond the bounds of respect and cooperation.
Fortunately, caring and compassion never go out of style. If we see someone in trouble, our first instinct is to see how we can help. No one likes to see another person struggle to survive, and when we can, we reach out to help.
Granted, that’s a universal inclination. Likewise, as seniors, we’ve seen the results of injustice and tyranny, and we don’t take the past in stride. As Winston Churchill famously said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Or as I like to say, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”
Consequently, the older we get, the better we ought to be at recognizing bullies and blowhards in whatever guise they appear.
It’s called “the wisdom of the elders” and it ought never to be taken for granted.
Even when we disagree, there are things that can move us in the same way. Who wasn’t inspired by the late Betty White’s steadfast humor and tireless devotion to animals? Who wasn’t impressed by the state trooper who dug so many motorists out of the snow and kept going until his task was completed? Who could fail to find inspiration in the rabbi who kept his cool during an eleven hour hostage situation and then threw a chair at his captor so that he and others could escape? And who can watch a speech by Martin Luther King and not feel moved by the man’s passion and purpose?
These are the things that make us human, the things that we keep constant. Yet, we are only human after all
In the same way, we know that as humans, we are naturally infallible. We may strive for perfection, but we also ought to realize that we will never achieve it. That means, we have to accept ourselves, despite our imperfections.
Of course, it doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t strive to improve. No matter what our age is, we ought never to give up the quest to make ourselves better, to increase our knowledge and to enhance our wisdom. Fortunately, as seniors, we have the tools needed to do that. We have the foundation from which to grow.
I try not to beat myself up when I make a mistake. As a writer, I frequently fall prey to typos in the work I turn in, no matter how tediously I try proofread my own material. And occasionally I forget a name (well more than occasionally actually). In truth, I can get frustrated with myself when I fail to do my best, even when I try so hard to do just that.
However I also try to remember that everyone makes mistakes — world leaders, elected officials, our friends and family members, those that we count on for guidance and support … everyone can fall prey to oversight, ignorance or misunderstandings.
That said, we need to not give ourselves a break. We can be our harshest critics. Putting undue pressure on ourselves isn’t necessarily productive. Strive to do better, but be patient and prudent at the same time.
And finally, this … So many people don’t even try to excel these days. We’ve seen a decline in customer service, in the response to our needs, in the failure of our infrastructure.
Likewise, when was the last time you heard a business representative repeat that once indelible mantra, “The customer is always right?” That’s why I tell my kids, “If you manage to do more than the minimum, while showing a little extra care and concern, and, as a result, rise above mediocrity, chances are you’ll remain ahead of the competition.
