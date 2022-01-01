As always, the new year brings a sense of renewal, an opportunity to reboot and alter our lives as needed. Nevertheless, that tradition referred to as “New Year’s resolutions” always seems easier in theory than what’s accomplished in practice. We vow to ourselves to make certain changes and correct our behavior, but inevitably, those changes rarely linger more tan a few weeks at best. We end up letting ourselves down and feeling that much worse because we can’t stay the course.
That’s why this year, I’ve made a special New Year’s resolution. It’s very simple. My resolution is that I’m not going to make any resolutions.
Granted, that seems like a cop-out. After all, don’t we all have certain things about ourselves that we’d like to improve upon? Wouldn’t it be better to recognize those failings and try to replace them with better habits overall?
Of course! However, because we are all infallible human beings, it may be better to simply accept them and instead, be aware of those times when we let ourselves and others down, and then, at that same time, try to avoid that bad behavior.
It would seem much more practical and feasible to be in the moment rather than working off a hazy, theoretical checklist that demands planning, posturing and readjusting any number of distinct character traits that mostly come as second nature anyhow.
Let’s give ourselves a break. There gets to be a point in our lives where certain habits are ingrained in our psyche and any chance to adjust them at that point becomes an unreasonable demand. The extra stress simply substitutes one dilemma for another.
That’s not to say we shouldn’t try to be kinder and more considerate of others. However, isn’t that simply a matter of maturity and responsibility? It’s something most of us practice from day to day regardless.
Likewise, I have to question people who criticize others and insist that someone else change their behavior. There’s an old saying, “Those that live in glass houses, shouldn’t throw stones.” It translates simply: don’t criticize other people for bad habits that you may possess yourself.
Personally, I’ve always had a problem with criticism. I know that’s not necessarily a good thing, but on the other hand, I have to ask what gives others the right to criticize when they might better spend their time working on improving themselves. Simply put, as long as we are good, decent people, nobody else has the right to judge us.
Constructive criticism can be valuable, but only when it’s asked for.
Which is why my usual response to critical commentary is somewhat sarcastic: “There’s a long line ahead of you. Please wait your turn.”
Or as Jackson Browne once wrote in his wonderful song, “These Days” ... “Don’t confront me with my failures, I had not forgotten them …”
Plotting a way forward in 2022
Instead of putting the emphasis on others, let’s dedicate ourselves in the new year to being kind, considerate and tolerant. If we would all make the attempt, perhaps the conflict and animosity that became so prevalent overt the past few years might begin to dissipate. Let’s reject the haters, the skeptics, those that are angry and antagonistic.
Instead, let’s strive to find areas of agreement,regardless of our beliefs.
After all, politics has become so ponderous. It’s led to fruitless discussions and severed any number of friendships.
Perhaps it’s best to find new ways to divert our attention while seeking new areas of interest. Hobbies, volunteering and finding time to pursue a passion can be the means to steer us through 2022 while making the year more meaningful than ever.
Oftentimes, when people who have lived a long life or endured adversity are asked what it was that enabled them to carry on, their answer was simple:
Purpose.
Naturally, we seniors have a rich life and legacy to fall back on, but it’s important that we find ways to keep active and productive. With a little determination, it’s well within reach.Let’s all make 2022 our best year yet.
