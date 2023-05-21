The rise in inflation may have been good news for most American consumers, but it may not be welcome news for seniors. The reasons are simple. The inflation rate is one of the factors that affects the annual cost of living adjustment — or COLA — for Social Security beneficiaries. Last year, when inflation was soaring, it pushed up the COLA for 2023 to one of the highest increases seen in years.
Now, with inflation appearing to cone under control, at least to a slight degree, the COLA for 2024 could come in at three percent or even lower. That’s the estimate provided by the Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan seniors advocacy group. If the fiscal 2024 COLA dips below two percent, it would represent the smallest adjustment since 2020.
The COLA is determined every October by the Social Security Administration. It bases its calculation on the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in the third quarter as compared with the prior year. If there is no change, then the COLA is zero.
It’s fair to say that inflation will still be higher than normal, and if that’s the case, the COLA won’t be as stagnant as it has been in the not-too-distant past.
Of course, October is many months away and anything can happen. With an election year on the horizon, it’s fair to say the economy will be a major source of debate and all parties will try to claim credit if inflation does fall. Nevertheless, inflation still remains high and if it remains so, seniors might expect at least a small increase in their benefits.
However, chances are it won’t be anywhere near what it was this year. Social Security recipients saw a whopping increase of 8.7%, the largest boost in nearly 40 years.
Notably, the overall inflation rate rose six percent for the 12 months ending in February 2023. That’s according to a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While that may sound substantial, it was, in fact, the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending September 2021.
Sadly, there never seems to be good news when it comes to Social Security. Congress has raided the lock box so often that some experts are saying that unless Congress finally does something about this crisis, our payments could be slashed as much to 20%. That of course, would be a disaster.
Upwards of 66 million people currently receive Social Security benefits, with the average coming payment coming in around $1,691 according to January 2023 data from the Social Security Administration. Cuts of 20% would see payments shrink to $1,352.
These dire warnings are nothing new of course. Experts have said for years that Social Security is in ever increasing danger of running out of funding.
It’s hard to imagine how horrible that would be for the millions of seniors who depend on whole or part of those monthly checks to help pay their bills. Some senators have proposed increased monthly stipends of up to $200, but given the current logjam in congress, it’s hard to imagine the measure has any better chance of passing than it did last year, when it was first introduced. Nevertheless, the sponsors of the bill have stated that it could be done without raising taxes on American households that make less than $250,000.
Of course, it remains to be seen what our leaders will do to shore up Social Security and protect it for future generations. Both parties insist they aren’t interest in cutting benefits, but as most of us know, such assurances aren’t etched in stone. So too, the prospect of raising taxes to shore up Social Security funds won’t be a popular solution. With the dire effects inflation has had on Americans’ spending power, any measure to further erode income won’t be welcome, especially in an election year.
The fact remains, we seniors are vulnerable. If the nation were to default on its financial obligations, our Social Security benefits would temporarily cease. It would drive many older folks into abject poverty, with no safety net to cling to.
That’s one reason why Congress must compromise and put partisan efforts aside in order to save our seniors. We deserve that.
Speaking of which, isn’t it also time the government stopped taking taxes out of our Social Security income? Granted, some of us make extra money that puts us over a certain tax threshold, but instead of penalizing us for continuing to contribute to the economy and being productive, give us a break! After all, we earned our Social Security through years of working hard and paying our fair share in taxes. Allow us the care and comfort we worked so hard for.
When politicos label Social Security as an entitlement, the implication is that somehow we’re getting a special charity or treatment. As far as most of us are concerned, we’re owed the money which was supposedly held in trust by the government. Shouldn’t we be allowed to keep everything we earned?
In my opinion, that’s what we’re really entitled to.
