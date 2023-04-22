It’s always been my contention that seniors’ opinions ought to be taken seriously. All too often when we’re offering advice, we’ll get a nod or a half-hearted “You’re right” in return, but that kind of response can come across as condescending or simply a means of encouraging a quick end to the discussion. It’s an easy way to dismiss those that offer the suggestion and simply change the subject.
Sadly, we seniors are often considered to be out of touch, slow to grasp new ideas and intolerant of change.
What folks seem to forget is that we have some experience in having watched and observed the shifts in society and evolution of new ideas. Many of us have observed those changes for well over half a century, and not only can we comment on society’s advances and evolution, but we’ve also learned a thing or two about what can happen when the wrong choices are made and those disastrous decisions veer into public policy and leads to regrettable results.
Consequently, I believe it’s our duty to speak up, and to reject any contention that we’re simply too old, too curmudgeonly or too contentious to have input on a subject that involves cultural mores and current events.
It seems to me that sometimes we’re so anxious to get approval and be seen as relevant, we withhold our opinions for fear of being dismissed as old-fashioned or out of touch.
Personally, I don’t see “old-fashioned” as the sin some people make it out to be. I believe that there are certain benefits to respecting and retaining traditional values, especially when they apply to being kind, respectful and treating people the way we would have them treat us. I believe that life matters, and keeping our children safe, free from fear and out of harm’s way is the most important thing we can do, and any other concern ought to be secondary.
I shy away from expressing political opinions in this column. Sadly, given the division and divide we face in this country — often spawned by the radical and outlandish ideology of people on the extreme edges of society — civil discussion has become a thing of the past. Intelligent, articulate expression of political opinion is dismissed out of hand, and in its place, those that seek to offer a moderate point of view or a cautious, considered opinion are stereotyped as being on one side of the political spectrum or another.
We’re so tied to pontification and the dogma of the political pundits that we forget about being independent thinkers and making a choice between what is truly right and wrong. The lessons taught us early on — as they involve language, doing what’s right and the avoidance of blindly following those whose only interests are those vested in their own sense of self survival — seem to dominate today’s way of thinking.
Laws are not meant to be broken. They were made to be respected and obeyed. When we decide we can pick and choose those laws we should adhere to and those we can dismiss, then we run the risk of falling into anarchy. That applies to us all. We should no sooner run a red light then turn our cities, towns, schools, and places of worship into places where no one feels safe because our leaders and elected officials have chosen to do nothing and we’re each left to fend for ourselves.
Who really wants a return to the wild, wild west?
On the other hand, there are those who believe we should all conform to their way of thinking entirely. If we disagree with a position they take, then suddenly we’re seen as intolerant or out to deny them the rights they’re guaranteed.
I respect those who choose to reference and identify themselves in any given way. It is clearly their right to do so and their preferences should never denied or dismissed. All I’m suggesting is that those good people, in turn, understand that certain references that have been instilled in society for thousands of years, that have been passed down by parents and teachers, and are not meant to deny anyone else’s rights.
It’s absolutely right to ask for respect, tolerance and understanding. However, shouldn’t that work both ways?
Let’s not be so quick to label someone we may disagree with as a bigot, or as a right wing radical, a left wing radical or as someone lacking in wisdom or reason. We come about our opinions through experience, teaching, heritage, and upbringing, and while that doesn’t necessarily guarantee those opinions are right, it does offer reason why they are what they are.
Civil discussion and respect for others can go a long way towards dispensing with any animosity and the need to resort to calling people names or acting out any other form of undue animosity.
We seniors ought to make that a mantra and keep a stake in the discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.