Sadly, it seems that there is no shortage of those who are willing to trick seniors into handing over their savings. In my opinion, these individuals represent the lowest form of life on the planet, but unfortunately, they prey on people who don’t see them for what they are — scammers out to make a quick buck at the expense of the innocent and unawares.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently issued a warning about fraudulent phone callers pretending to represent the SSA. Similar calls come from scammers who say they’re from the IRS. The problem, they say, is that the senior has committed some sort of offense due to over payment, under payment or failing to report accurate information. They tell their victims that unless they pay a fine, they’ll immediately be arrested and their social security payments will be suspended.
The idea is to try to trick and intimidate unsuspecting seniors into forking over their savings.
Of course, that’s ridiculous. No government agency works that way.
Don’t be fooled, the Social Security Agency says. “If you received a suspicious call, do the following: “Hang up. Do not give them money or any personal information. Report the scam at OIG.SSA.gov.”
Sometimes, just for the fun of it, I ask these callers if they think their parents would be proud of children who can’t find a legitimate way to make a living and have to stoop to illicit, illegal schemes that bilk the elderly. The answer is usually the same — they either spew a stream of profanity or simply hang up. Who has the last laugh now?
Of course, the scams sometimes come in the form of an email. Most warn you that your email access is about to be shut down due to an upgrade or some other servicing scenario. I get multiple messages to that effect every day. Do not respond or provide any information. Delete that email immediately.
Even as I’m writing this column, I received the following:
“I am a Diplomat for cash delivery,I have been trying to reach you on your telephone about an hour now just to inform you about my successful arrival at JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT with your two boxes of consignment worth $3.5 Million United State Dollars which I have been instructed by IMF (International Monetary Fund) to be delivered to you.”
Wow — not bad! My consignment is worth a fortune!
Sadly, there are people willing to fall for such silliness. Don’t let it be you!
Aegism ignited
A front page article in the January/February edition of the AARP Bulletin sounded the alarm about the scourge of what it calls “the last acceptable bias.” That of course refers to aegism in the workplace. It quotes a report from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission stating that though it’s been half a century since Congress passed a law outlawing the practice, “age discrimination remains a significant and costly problem for workers, their families and our economy.”
The story notes that although everyone is aware that it exists, few people speak up and report it. It found that 3 in 5 older workers have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace, and 76% of these workers see age discrimination as a hurtle to finding new employment. Another report found that “more than half of older workers are prematurely pushed out of jobs, and 90% never earn as much again.”
The AARP article goes on to cite several examples of this discrimination as relayed from the personal perspectives of those who experienced this discrimination. Some people did report the abuse: “Between 1997 and 2018, approximately 323,000 U.S. workers filed age discrimination suits with the EEOC.” Sadly, flawed laws, inadequate compensation and attorneys unwilling to take on these cases render most of these complaints ineffectual.
Isn’t it time we do something to end this form of elder abuse? I’ll answer that question myself. Yes it is. Just because it’s not out in the open doesn’t make it any more acceptable. Discrimination of any sort is an abomination. Aegism is no exception.
