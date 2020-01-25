As seniors, we learn to live with our limitations. It’s rarely easy of course, but we know by now that with age comes certain ailments — some minor but others that limit our mobility, mental capacities and the ability to do the things we once did with ease. The realization that we’re not who we once were can come as a crushing blow, a feeling that our body’s betrayed us. We might still retain a certain amount of vitality and enthusiasm, but when we’re physically restrained from acting on that enjoyment, despair and disappointment may shroud our view of life and taint our optimism overall.
Last week, I found myself in the throes of horrible back pain. That malady is nothing new; I’ve dealt with it for several years while still managing to retain an active lifestyle. I consider myself reasonably fit otherwise, and I make it a point to stay active both mentally and physically. On the other hand, I don’t do yoga and I don’t belong to a gym. I probably consume way too many sweets and too much junk food — for those who are wondering, my attempt to go meatless failed after two weeks — but I do try to balance those bad habits with enough nutrition to allow my body to feel like it’s not being abused too much.
The fact is, I’m fortunate. For a man of my age, I’m in pretty good shape. Yet when I do have a new ache or pain, I wonder if this is the onset of something that will hinder my lifestyle. Will I have to slow down and cut back on my hiking or my busy work schedule?
Now mind you, I’m not a hypochondriac, but it did occur to me the other night when I was suffering from heartburn that maybe something more serious was involved. We’ve all heard stories about people who seemed quite healthy and then all of a sudden suffered a heart attack or some unexpected malady. I wondered if I could fall victim to something so serious that I ought to be rushed to the emergency room or, at best, newly confront my own mortality.
Fortunately, the heartburn turned out to be nothing more than minor discomfort, but it did get me thinking about the limits of my present capabilities. The last time I went horseback riding, I found that my upper body strength was so sorely lacking, it was hard to lift myself into the saddle. I wear reading glasses now, something I’ve never had to do before. And when I hike, I huff and puff a lot more than I feel I’ve ever done before.
Of course, in the big scheme of things, these are really minor issues, the little inconveniences that naturally come with age. We learn to cope. While we accept these physical setbacks, we can still strive to exceed and not let our limitations stop us from enjoying the things we cherish and want to continue to accomplish.
The pain of incapacity
Two friends of mine who live in Colorado are undergoing far more serious circumstances. I’ve known both of them individually for nearly 50 years, and while we haven’t seen each other that much in the past couple of decades, the bond we made still lingers large. Pete suffers from MS, and as it’s advanced, his mobility has become increasingly limited, so much so that he is confined to a wheelchair and his vision is fading fast. Once an avid horseman and traveller, he lives in a nursing home because he needs constant care.
Our mutual friend James suffers from the early stages of dementia, a illness that struck up on him slowly, but which now threatens to have him in its full embrace. An accomplished documentary filmmaker, he recently started suffering from erratic mood swings and an inability to manage his daily affairs. His sister took him in, but it appears that he too will be destined for confinement to a care facility very soon.
I spoke to both Pete and James on the phone recently and found it a struggle to keep up the conversations. The smart, savvy and witty friends I once knew were a shadow of themselves. I literally didn’t know what to say or how to express my empathy and sadness about their situations.
I’m still struggling with that. I want to be supportive, but I’m not sure I know how to. Is it enough to be present for them and ask them how they’re faring? Or is there some formula for dealing with their disability without appearing to pity them or adding to the despair that they’re feeling already?
I ask myself what I would want to hear, but I have no answers.
That is one situation where I find my own limitations to be a lingering liability.
