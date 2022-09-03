We can never know why people sometimes behave the way they do, no matter how rude or irrational they can sometimes seem. It can be confounding, maddening and frustrating, especially when there’s no obvious explanation or rationale to fall back on. We’re left then to simply accept the fact we’ll likely never know what motivated an individual to act the way they did.
People often remind me that it’s necessary to take into account the fact that other people have issues and concerns that may escape me entirely. These days, there are plenty of things that can preoccupy people and give cause for concern. I get it. But what I don’t understand is a lack of response from a friend or colleague that I’ve known for some time. Even a simple acknowledgement to the effect of “Hey, I’m going through some stuff…I’ll be in touch when I can” would reassure me that our bond is still intact.
Of course, we live in a strange time, and even for seniors who have experienced a variety of upheavals over the course of our lives, the present era is unlike any other.
The discord and divide are difficult enough, but the retreat from the society is hard to understand regardless. Despite our differences, we can all find common cause in the awe of wonder of the world — the beauty of the mountains, the ambiance of the clouds that beckon the rain, the enchantment of music, the communal feeling that comes with being part of a wonderful community, and the opportunity to wake up every morning and feel like we’re in a place where we belong, a place where we feel secure and free to be who we are.
Personally, I find that to be a true blessing and a real reason to be grateful. Those are the things that bind us together and give us a common cause that supersedes politics, ethnicity or any of the other issues that threaten to tear us apart. We are, after all, united by a common cause — that is, to live a life free of strife, fear and hostility. Those are the things that offer appreciation for shared humanity, overshadowing our differences and allowing opportunity to simply enjoy one another’s company. We needn’t be in awe of one another, but mutual respect is certainly worth considering.
Is that too much to ask or expect?
I really don’t think so.
A coworker once told me to be sure to make every day counts. In other words, we ought to use our time wisely. Spend a portion of each day, no matter how small, to work towards a specific goal, whether it’s to complete a project, advance career aspirations, or simply do something we’ve never done before. It needn’t be anything major, but it can be a tiny drop in the bucket list.
Remember, it’s never too late to fulfill one’s dreams or desires. On the other hand, giving up means never accomplishing a thing. Is it not better to try than to abandon our hopes completely?
I will paraphrase it here: “From the mouth of babes, great wisdom flows.”
What is meant by that is the fact that age has no monopoly on intelligence. We’ve certainly seen older people make stupid mistakes, and the ability to discern between fact and fantasy can often be blurred by those who ought to know better.
Sometimes, the falsehoods are perpetrated intentionally.
Nevertheless, we’d like to think that seniors possess an acquired wisdom that precludes that possibility. Sadly, it’s not always the case.
Consequently, I appreciate wisdom regardless of where I find it. I have friends who are younger than me — in some cases, considerably younger — and they share their knowledge and inspiration in ways that amaze me.
They’ve lifted me up and given me affirmation and made me feel appreciated and understood. And they’ve given me insights into ideas that I’ve failed to find on my own. And for that reason, I will be forever grateful to those particular friends for the wisdom and kindness they bestowed on me.
Ultimately, friends are our greatest gift.
