I wasn’t in the best of moods a few weeks ago. It seemed that every time I looked up, there was some bad news coming our way. I was decidedly discouraged, and I recognized the effect it was having on my psyche. I was sleeping late and not wanting to get our of bed, snapping at my wife and friends, and generally feeling down.
That’s not like me. I love my life here, and whenever I have an opportunity to soak in our beautiful scenery, spend time with friends or simply relish the joys of living in lovely place like Maryville, I feel blessed to be here. Life is good, and when compared to the plight of others around the country and around the world, I do indeed feel fortunate.
So why the worry? Bad news tends to pile on I suppose. Both my sons in Florida contracted COVID-19, even though they were vaccinated. (A not uncommon scenario unfortunately). Both of the heaters in our house went out practically simultaneously, an unfortunate coincidence but no surprise I suppose considering that they were 20-plus years old.
Nevertheless, having them fail during the coldest streak of the season, necessitating an unexpected replacement cost of several thousand was not the best timing one might have hoped for.
In addition, after an extensive effort, I wasn’t able to secure a major celebrity interview that I had been assigned from one of my publications, an article which would have brought in some big bucks (I am an independent journalist after all). Likewise, the downward slide of the stock market also had me concerned. (It’s not that I’m a financial player by any means, but those mutual funds do constitute the major portion of my savings.)
Plus, the continuing distancing caused by COVID, the threat of international upheaval due to events in Eastern Europe and the ongoing political turmoil here at home are enough to rile anyone’s nerves, mine included.
Happily, I’m feeling better now. A weekend getaway to Sevierville with some friends helped (I got a chance to engage one of my favorite activities — snow tubing!) and the ability to put things in perspective worked as well. During our weekend outing, we paid a visit to the Titanic museum. It’s a terrific attraction, and yet it also reminds us of the tragedies that can befall even the most innocent of us so unexpectedly.
Nevertheless, it also reminded me that for all my consternation and complaining, all of us are indeed fortunate to live the life that we do.
So how does one maintain calming thoughts close and keep the negativity at bay?
It’s not easy of course. We can turn off the TV and avoid subjecting ourselves to bad news, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to go away. You can blame the media all you want, but they’re merely messengers. If the wars, mass murderers and weather calamities didn’t occur, they wouldn’t be there to report.
(I personally love a lyric from the Simon and Garfunkel song “Only Living Boy in New York City” that echoes my own thoughts “I get all the news I need from the weather report.”)
That’s not to say the weather report is always accurate.
Burying one’s head in the sand can be suffocating
As seniors, we have a certain obligation — I daresay, a responsibility — to share our wisdom and help maintain a moral compass. Logic should always suffice, but sometimes people need a reminder that there is a difference between right and wrong, even when that means reaffirming traditional values that involve kindness and compassion. No matter what our beliefs, we’re all united by a common bond, one that’s at the essence of our shared humanity. A kind word goes a long way. Empathy is invaluable. A smile, some humor and a well-chosen complement can break down the barriers and dispel distrust.
As far as my dour disposition is concerned, I’m happy to say I’ve gotten over it. Being a Gemini means I have a bit of a schizophrenic personality, and like everyone, I have my ups and downs. Consequently, the best advice I can offer is a quote from “Bright Side of Life,” the aptly titled tune penned by Eric Idle of Monty Python fame. Written in the British music hall tradition, it’s a song about stoicism, and keeping the proverbial stiff upper lip and celebratory spirit even in the face of adversity.
“If life seems jolly rotten. There’s something you’ve forgotten. And that’s to laugh and smile and dance and sing. When you’re feeling in the dumps. Don’t be silly chumps. Just purse your lips and whistle, that’s the thing. And always look on the bright side of life …”
Or, as a friend of mine once reminded me, look for happiness and happiness will find you. Simply keep an open mind.
