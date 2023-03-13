Here’s something to ponder. When do we arrive at that point where we begin to feel our age?
That’s a hypothetical question of course. Some of us, myself included, found it hard to accept the notion of maturity, even well beyond our teenaged years when responsibility and the need to find a place in the world demanded that we do so. Others make it a point to hold on to their youth as long as possible, looking at the world through the proverbial rose-colored glasses while clinging to the things that brought us joy as we came of age.
That’s not unusual of course. Today’s seniors tend to be more active and enthusiastic than those who came before us. We hike, we travel, we partake in sports, and frequently indulge in a multitude go entertaining activities.
Given the array of things to do in this wonderful place we call home, it’s hardly surprising that we find ourselves always on the go. I know that for the wife and me that sometimes means going out three or four times a week. That demands a lot of energy and occasionally resisting the temptation to simply stay home and relax.
Which leads me to my initial question. At what point do we start feeling our age and finding the need to cut back?
I often hear from people of my age who insist that they have to scale back on their activities due to physical limitations or the need to simply take it easy. That’s understandable of course. We naturally don’t have the stamina that we once did at a younger age.
Still, in my opinion, acting one’s age is a matter of mindset. I certainly don’t feel like the senior citizen I am, especially as far as my desire to live a full life and to enjoy every opportunity to go out and have fun. When I was a kid, I could never imagine a person at the age that I’m currently at doing things like going to concerts, meeting folks at a local watering hole and gabbing about our current musical heroes. That was kid stuff, something I figured I was supposed to outgrow.
Consequently, I sometimes think I’m an anomaly — a person of senior status but who does their best to ignore any preconceived notions about what should or shouldn’t be allowed strictly due to age. I simply refuse to establish certain limitations. I want to engage in the things that I’ve done since early on, and if physical prowess gets in the way, then I look to find away to get around it.
Having said all that, a recent bout with a nasal infection and some congestion issues had me rethinking my capabilities. I tested negative twice for covid, so I was relieved that I wasn’t in some dire dilemma. (Get your shots, folks!) Yet, at the same time, I was sorely run down and lacking energy for an entire two week span. I did my best to work through it, but it wasn’t easy. I found myself lacking the energy and motivation to do anything beyond the basics.
I know, I know. Illness has a way of draining us to the point where we simply don’t feel ourselves. Yet, this time was different. I began to think that maybe I ought to consider the possibility that I’m at an age where I simply can’t do everything that I expect myself to do. That includes, work, chores, errands, and yes, extracurricular activities such as socializing and constantly being on the go. Maybe my body was telling me to be realistic and accept the fact that I’m no longer that young, vital individual that I once was. My stride is clearly slower. Maybe it’s time to reassess and take things at a lighter pace.
Nevertheless, once I recovered, I opted to put those thoughts aside. I still have too much living to do, too much that needs to be accomplished and I can’t compromise my intents. I have never believed in putting a timeline on myself, and yet at the same time, I feel like I have to make the most of every day. Sure, there are times where I think I’d rather lie in bed and not get up until a later hour, and that’s when I do. Yet at the same time, I refuse to wholly give in to that side of me that insists that as senior, I can simply be content to merely rest and relax.
I’m not sure how long I’ll maintain that attitude, but I’m not about to second guess it now. If you were to ask Mick Jagger or Paul McCartney or Mel Brooks, at ages 79, 81 and 96 respectively, if they feel like they’re acting their age, they would probably dismiss the question entirely. It’s better to keep doing what you want to do, and find satisfaction in simply carrying on as best as you can, without second guessing.
Acting your age doesn’t necessarily mean you’re dismissing your maturity. After all, what’s smarter than simply letting yourself live.
