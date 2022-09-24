A friend of mine sent me a link to a list that recently appeared in the Boston Globe. It offered four life lessons that are common to those who don’t take happiness for granted.
• Happy people nurture good relationships
• Happy people aren’t self-absorbed
• Happy people avoid toxic tribalism
• Happy people don’t worry about what other people think
I consider myself a happy person. I love living here, we have great friends, and I’m happy to be able to contribute to the community through my work with The Daily Times. However I must admit that I do deviate from some of these standards. I do my best to build good relationships and to be sensitive to other people’s needs, but sometimes my own ego gets in the way. In that regard, I do worry about what others think, not because I want to put myself on a pedestal, but rather because I want people to like me.
After all, who doesn’t want people to think highly of them.
On the other hand, I do in fact try to avoid toxic tribalism. There’s too much of that these days, and it often seems like this country has been divided into two opposing camps, each with opposite aims and both intolerant of the other.
So what works for me? I’m trying to figure that out, but I do speak my mind. When people are kind and gracious, it does make me happy, and I tell people so. On the other hand, when someone is mean, I can’t let them get away with it. Bullies need to be reprimanded so they’re not let off the hook.
Consequently, it’s hard for me to let it go. And, as most people who know me would agree, I have to get in the last word.
My philosophy is that when someone doesn’t respond, he or she has conceded the case. Yes, maybe they’re tired of me making my point, but on the other hand, if they had justification for their actions, perhaps they’d be able to make that clear.
Concession doesn’t make me happy. I’m always trying to navigate my way between right and wrong. That, of course, situates me in the middle of the road, which, as we all know, is not always the safest place to be. After all, we can sideswiped from both the left and the right.
Unattainable expectations
I think that part of the problem is that we seniors often have unrealistic expectations, especially when it comes to what we think — or hope — other people might do. Our years of experience have given us a certain amount of wisdom and foresight which doesn’t always comply with reality, or, for that matter, with common sense. We expect people to act a certain way, and when they don’t, it can be baffling, hurtful or both.
I’m sometimes told that when people don’t respond to my outreach by not returning calls or emails, I shouldn’t take it personally. “It’s not about you,” they tell me. That’s like your boss telling you it had nothing to do with your performance at the job after he or she fires you. I’ve never understood that rationale. When someone slaps you in the face, doesn’t it hurt? Can you pretend it didn’t happen? How does one ignore the sting?
I haven’t figured that out, but I do know one thing. As I’ve said before, we seniors have earned the right to be respected and taken seriously, and when someone denies that right, it’s time to speak up and take a stand.
After all, little is accomplished and nothing is changed when voices stay silent. In the long run, what have we got to lose?
Devotion to decency
I must admit that I felt very sad — and, admittedly, quite sentimental — when I learned about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She belonged not just to Britain, and not just to the Commonwealth, but to the world as well. She represented calm, compassion, decency and common sense — all old fashioned values that are sadly missing in a world where lies, narcissism, deceit and absurdity seem to take precedence.
America may have rejected the monarchy, but we could do far worse given our divided state of affairs and continued animosity towards our fellow citizens. No, she wasn’t infallible — no. human being is, no matter how rich or regal — but she had a humility and clarity that belied her royal standing. She steered her country through both tragedy and triumph, never taking a partisan approach but still managing to maintain both her credence and calm when others couldn’t — or wouldn’t — do the same. She was the wise matriarch who sometimes suffered fools, but still managed to instill her influence.
May God save the Queen, and may we all take a lesson from her legacy.
