We humans — especially those of us who are seniors — have come to have certain expectations, most of which are gleaned from life experience. We expect people to be respectful, our schools to teach our kids, our friends to be loyal, our families to be there when we need them, and our leaders to be dedicated to caring for our concerns.
Granted, it doesn’t always work out that way — but it doesn’t stop us from believing that it will. When things go awry, it throws us for a loop, and forces us to rethink our what we know and the way we structure our own lives. That’s not easy for anyone, but it’s especially challenging for those of us who have come to expect — and accept — certain things, only to find they deviate from what we once considered the norm.
As a result, we’re told we have to be flexible and willing to compromise, but that’s often not easy. After so many years of doing thing a certain way, trying to suddenly change course can prove difficult. So too, while compromise may be advantageous, it’s not always feasible for those of us whose lives are directly affected by a situation or scenario.
Granted, it’s important to consider the needs of others, but I believe we naturally need to consider our own needs first, especially when they hit close to home. Yes, I empathize with those who are in a difficult place and need help to rectify an unfortunate situation. However ultimately, we are not responsible for the failures of others, and no matter how much we might tend to sympathize, we must be attentive to our own essential needs first. When that involves quality of life, or the safety and security of ourselves and our loved ones, it leaves little room for negotiation.
Of course, often our expectations fall short when it comes to the actions of others. We can easily be disappointed when a friend or family member behaves in a contrary manner or fails to show the kindness or consideration we thought we’d receive. However when we depend on others to do what we had hoped, or even to accept responsibility, we leave ourselves open to feelings of anger, resentment, shock, and sadness — emotions that can impact not only our relationship with that individual, but our general disposition as well.
I know that from experience, When I find someone that acts in an irrational way, and fails to behave in a civil or considerate matter, I’m not only disheartened, but also taken by surprise. Sometime it defies logic, and common sense. That’s hard for me to process, much less appreciate.
So what’s the solution? Is it best to lower our expectations? Should we simply prepare to accept whatever results from any encounter?
Personally, I need to have order in my life. Most of us do. We expect certain things, like the mail to be delivered on time, the trash to be picked up, things that we buy to work right, and stores to stock what we need. In these topsy turvy times, the things we’ve come to count on don’t always work out as planned.
In some ways, we can rationalize certain scenarios. Weather, economics and executive decisions can impact the process. It’s unfortunate when it happens, but the reasons, whether we agree or not, may provide an explanation.
Humans behavior is less rational, which’s why when people engage in inexplicable actions, it can be completely baffling. And that leads to feelings of betrayal and frustration.
So what’s the solution? If we try to let go, we might realize that the fault lies not with us, but rather with someone else’s lack of sense and sensitivity. Sadly, there will always be inexplicable situations, and when they’re beyond our control, we can vent, complain and rail on and on. However that won’t solve the problem.
So ultimately, we need to make a choice. Do we dwell on the situation, fixate on resentment, or simply move on. After all, is the person who’s acting in such a rude way deserve any more of our time or attention? Personally, I think not.
Life, as they say, is too short to dwell on irrational individuals. And these days, there are way too many to take up our time…
It’s hard when we lose those people that have been an indelible part of our lives since early on. Sadly, they seem to be going quicker these days. We can attribute that to age or simply the end of an era. The recent passing of Fleetwood Mac songbird Christine McVie, Lisa Marie Presley, the great guitarist Jeff Beck, Jerry Lee Lewis, Mickey Gilley, Olivia Newton-John, Loretta Lynn, Jeff Cook of the band Alabama, and now the legendary David Crosby makes our own mortality seem all the more uncertain.
Sadly, those losses will continue to accrue, but again, all we can do is relish the memories and live to the fullest. Our lives are our own to enjoy the best we can. And in the process, we alone are accountable for our own possibilities and potential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.