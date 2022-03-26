Life can change in an instant. We can suddenly be surprised by a shift in circumstances and taken unawares. It’s not enough to look both ways while crossing the street anymore. Our lives can be upended in an instant, whether due to an unexpected emergency, a sudden illness or a tragic turn in events that no one could see coming.
In that regard, there are plenty of events that happen beyond our control. The horrors unfolding in the Ukraine are causing heartbreak and despair in ways that ripple around the world. The effects of gun violence have become all too common. Watching the weather wreak havoc due to a tornado, hurricane, flood or forest fire can make us shudder to think that we could easily become a victim of Mother Nature’s wrath.
Naturally, we feel helpless while watching these events unfold. Stress has become an ongoing part of our daily lives, what with COVID-19, uncertainty and the ominous possibilities that seem to loom large these days.
Still, we seniors can set an example by trying to soothe and comfort others the best we can. Naturally, we don’t have all the answers, but we can impart some possibilities that might help alleviate the edge and angst that we’re all experiencing during these turbulent times.
I’m no psychiatrist, but here are a few lessons I’ve learned in my search for comfort and calm, even when they seem well out of reach.
For starters, take a moment to pause even when the anxiety seems overwhelming. Yoga, meditation and other relaxing regimens can do the trick, but even taking time to tune out the chatter and seek the solace of silence can prove to be effective ways to reboot our brains and avoid feeling overwhelmed. Granted, the challenges remain, but even a momentary respite can prove effective when coping with a crisis. I tend to take naps, simply to escape when work becomes overwhelming. Naturally, a nine to five office job precludes that possibility, but as seniors, we may be able to take advantage of a schedule that leaves time for rest and relaxation. Being a freelance journalist, my demands to meet deadlines and complete a self-imposed quota within my work regimen can sometimes seem overwhelming, but with the flexibility of working my own schedule, I allow myself to enjoy outside activities, whether it’s a hike, a lunch with friends or simply doing something that brings me joy, like it’s tending to my music collection or pursuing a passion with energy and enthusiasm.
For the record, I believe prayer has its purpose as well. Regardless of one’s beliefs, there’s good reason to take a spiritual quest and allow kindness and compassion to guide our relationships as we pursue our possibilities.
Decisions, decisions… and the need for outside opinions
Like everybody else, I often find I’m faced with difficult choices. I’m always trying to achieve things in one way or another, whether it’s through my writing, an entrepreneurial endeavor, the exploration of outside opportunities for publicity, or finding new avenues of growth. It can be overwhelming at times and sometimes it take a toll. At times, I wonder why I take on so much activity, especially at an age when I should be ready for retirement.
Nevertheless, I have this need to achieve and I don’t deny the fact that ego and affirmation are two of the reasons why. People often ask me why I work so hard, and I’m not shy when I mention those things as factoring into my thinking.
On the other, I find it’s important to keep close contacts with friends and to seek their counsel when choices need to be made. My wife Alisa is my best confidant and knows me better than I sometimes know myself. Yet she can be too close to a situation to offer a clear perspective on a problem. That’s when I ring up a pal or make a date to spend time together in order to bounce off ideas and get advice and opinions as needed.
I believe that friends are often the greatest assets we have at our disposal. A true friend is never judgmental. They recognize that we all have our faults and our failures, but those are the things that make us human and determine who we are. An outside opinion can bring clarity to any scenario or situation, helping us to understand our options or affirm the choices we’ve already made.
Ultimately, I place importance on the counsel of companions counts.
Finally …
Thanks to Kendra Kroll who helped me find a solution to my propensity for dropping my phone. Kendra, who lives in Chicago, saw my last column where I detailed my cellphone mishap, and recommended a product called PortaPocket, a padded cradle of sorts for my cellphone. Thank you, Kendra. My phone now feels very comfy and protected.
I only wish it was big enough so I could climb inside as well …
