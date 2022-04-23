There have been any number of songs written about the futility of trying to capture a moment in time.
Jim Croce sang “Time in a Bottle.”
“If I could save time in a bottle/The first thing that I’d like to do/ Is to save every day ‘til eternity passes away/Just to spend them with you …”
Simon and Garfunkel shared this short stanza in the title track to their album Bookends: “Preserve your memories; They’re all that’s left you”
And the there was Joni Mitchell’s touching ode to time’s elusive nature, captured in the song “Circle Game.”
“And the seasons, they go round and round
And the painted ponies go up and down
We’re captive on the carousel of time
We can’t return, we can only look
Behind, from where we came
And go round and round and round, in the circle game”
Sadly, we can’t stop the clock. Time has a way of getting away from us, and any attempt to slow it down or bring it to a standstill remains the stuff of science fiction. Credit Leslie Gold, a renowned broadcaster, public speaker, and radio talk show host from New York City for creating a vehicle that provides the next best thing.
Her company, “A Life’s Story,” captures the voices and memories of loved ones and saves them for posterity. The service, branded as ”The Masterpiece,” offers an audio document that features the voice of a family member — parents, grandparents or other beloved individuals — recorded and incorporated into an audio storytelling production. Ultimately it can equate to a cherished family heirloom, an archival piece of genealogical history that can be shared today and then passed on to future generations.
Gold says that “The Masterpiece” serves many purposes — to recount a life’s journey, to remember certain aging individuals or to mark a special birthday or anniversary.
“It’s a common regret,” Gold said. “We wish we knew more about our loved one’s lives.
Most people only know bits and pieces of their family history. They might know the cursory details of how their parents met, or have a general idea of why their parent or grandparent chose the field in which they worked. Rarely do folks know what significant events shaped the lives of their parents or grandparents, and why and how they became the person they are.”
Sadly, there are few opportunities to explore further.
“Folks generally don’t become interested in genealogy or family history until they’re in their 50s and 60s, when they have more time to reflect on their family identity,” Gold continued. “The problem is that by that time, their grandparents and parents have often already passed away or are unable to fully recount their stories. Because of this, we’re losing generations of stories, and all of the benefits that come with them.”
Gold’s efforts were initiated to help remedy that situation. “My interest in this field began when I launched a podcast called ‘A Life’s Story’ that featured the life stories of extraordinary 80 to 100 year olds who had lived through incredible personal or historic events,” she said. “Doing the podcast series made me realize that every family has a story worth preserving for their own purposes. I knew this was a service worth providing, and the private audio documentary business was born.”
Her mission was not only about making money. She had personal reasons to pursue this passion.
“Although I am a broadcaster and professional storyteller, I wasn’t thinking about capturing my parents’ life story when they were still here to tell it,” Gold said. “Now, with my line of work at ‘A Life’s Story,’ I beat myself up for it every day. You have all the time in the world, until suddenly, you don’t.”
She went on to say that there are many reasons for preserving the legacy of a forebear.
For starters, it’s a way of honoring them. “The importance of being listened to cannot be overstated. By using some method to record their life story, you tell a loved one how much they mean to you, and that they will never be forgotten. Recording their life story tells them they are still a person worth knowing, and have a life worth honoring.”
There are other reasons as well. The service allows you to capture the collective wisdom of your family. Stories of our parents or grandparents provide models of how to go through both good and bad times, as well as how to overcome challenges and face loss. This is wisdom that can only come from folks who have lived long enough to have seen it all.
Gold quotes poet Maya Angelou, who said “Words mean more than what is set down on paper. It takes the human voice to infuse them with deeper meaning.” Make no mistake. I’m not in the business of endorsing products, and I’m not endorsing this. My brother Jeff, who lives in Chicago, owns a video company that provides the same service.
I’m only suggesting that for those with the motivation and the means, it may be an idea worth investigating. If that’s the case, go to www.alifesstory.net. If you do, please share your experience.
