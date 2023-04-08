I’m not sure it’s because of aging, but I find that I can be awfully forgetful. The reason I don’t necessarily attribute it to senior status is because I’ve always had a bit of memory lapse. I’m terrible at remembering names, so I usually cover for myself but calling someone “buddy.” In fact, that’s the name I gave my dog — not because I’m afraid I’ll forget his name, but because it’s become such a common handle for me. However, there’s one thing I hope I never forget… and that’s to be thankful. Like everyone, I have an occasional bad day, where nothing seems to go right and I’m immersed in an endless stream of anxiety or frustration. And yes, I forget how fortunate I am to live in such a wonderful place with its beauty, serenity and kind and gracious people. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution when it comes to my distress and despair. I merely have to look out my window, see a mere glimpse of nature’s beauty — a robin taking advantage of my bird feeder or a nearby mountain peak — and suddenly, all’s right with the world.
So too, with all the turmoil and turbulence and trepidation this world is dealing with on a daily basis, how can I ever have any cause to complain?That’s why I believe that we should never, ever forget to be thankful. We are blessed to live in a beautiful part of the world, to have what we need to survive — if not thrive — and to have the promise of a brighter tomorrow.
No, gratitude is not a given, but it is something to strive for. Opt for optimismIn that regard, there can be joy in finding joy. I realize that may sound repetitive, but the fact is, it’s all about a certain mindset. If we hold on to optimism, then we have the potential, the possibility, and indeed the actual ability to find that joy we seek. If we decide, the pursuit isn’t worth it — or that the joy simply doesn’t exist — we deprive ourselves of the possibility of actually finding that solace and satisfaction.
In other words, we’d resign ourselves to living with endless disappointment and perpetual pessimism. And what a sad state of affairs that would end up being. There would be nothing to look forward to, no reason to get out of bed, no cause for hope amidst the happenstance.
Life would be little more than a dull, tedious, unexciting, and unfulfilling routine, one that brings little joy beyond eating and sleeping. It would make us robotic in a way, simply lifeless beings carrying on the bare rudiments of simple survival.
On the other hand, there’s joy in knowing that the possibility of happiness still resides within our reach. It allows us to thrive for something better — for greater satisfaction, for real promise and for sustaining hope that something special, however unexpected that may be, can always find us on any given day.
Optimism is always beneficial, but more importantly, it’s necessary as well. After all, where there’s life, there’s hope, and without hope, what is life?
I also believe that gratitude shouldn’t be momentary. We should hold it close forever. I will always be grateful for my friends and family, as well as those who play such an important part in keeping us safe and secure. That includes our military, our first responders, our police and fire department personnel and those involved with emergency rescue, medical support and the charitable organizations who help the less fortunate among us.
We should always be grateful for their courage, devotion to duty and willingness to sacrifice on behalf of our community and country. How can we be grateful for a limited length of time when they are called on constantly to work on our behalf?
Little things count as well
I’m also grateful for the folks I interact with on a daily basis. Here’s an example. While attending the Big Ears Festival — a wonderful event, by the way — I dropped my phone. That’s not unusual — I am a klutz after all. I was totally distraught. My phone is my mobile office, my means of communication with my editors, publicists and everyone else. Without it, I’m lost.The next morning I took it to CPR (Cell Phone Repair) in Alcoa. Even though the glass was shattered, they reassured me that the phone itself could be repaired. And that’s what they did! What a relief. I had been fretting about what I’d need to do to replace it, to transfer all the information and to get back on track. And hour and a half later, they made all my trepidation disappear and set me at ease.
I’m sure to them, it was no big deal. They do this stuff every day. But to me, it was huge.
So thank you Tye at CPR. You made my day — and likely much more than that. And yes, I am grateful. Not just now, but for a long time to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.