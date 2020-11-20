We Americans thrive on predictability. It’s ingrained in our everyday activity, from the time we awake, through our morning routine, and even down to such details as the route we take to work, the time we have our meals and when it’s time for bed. We may tout spontaneity, but the fact remains that we are creatures of habit, and any change from our everyday routine threatens to make us feel off-kilter.
That’s one of the reasons that the events of this past year have been so disconcerting. Granted, the pandemic and the political malaise have certainly added to the turmoil, but the fact that they’ve skewered the normalcy we’ve come to expect has, in affect, compounded a sense of feeling adrift and ungrounded, disrupting any sense of normalcy while pulling our security blankets out from under us.
Indeed, everyday occurrences that we once took for granted — going to the store, eating out, gathering with friends and family —all seem to involve extra effort when they aren’t prohibitive entirely. Places we once frequented seem out of reach and often even dangerous, knowing that the threat of infection literally lurks in the closest confines. We maintain our distance from people we’ve known and shared time with for years, given the fact that they may possibly transmit an unseen enemy. Hugs, kisses and handshakes, once essential additives linked to human interaction, are now forbidden, part of a divide so difficult that it defies our natural and normal inclinations.
While there’s no doubt this so-called “new normal” makes for a difficult dilemma for everyone, we seniors seem to wrestle with it more than most. After all, our habits have been formed over the course of a lifetime, and those routines which had us feeling comfortable and content are literally out of reach. It may be a cliche to claim that older folks are settled in their ways, but the reality is, we like to have that sense of control, knowing that there’s order in our existence and that we can manage our daily doings simply because they’re predictable in the way they unfold.
Without that sense of order, it’s easy to feel adrift.
So what can we do to reclaim control? For starters, maintain mental control. Keep an uplifting attitude by doing what you can to affect those things that are within your grasp. Watch your favorite TV shows, screen a favorite movie, read an inspiring memoir, play music that brings back happy memories or allows you to reconnect with less stressful situations. Get on zoom and call a friend or relative that you haven’t connected with for a very long time. Take a walk, enjoy our beautiful scenery. Work in the yard. Clean out a closet. Make order out of chaos. Know that this difficult time will pass, and that the sun will still rise every morning, the birds will still sing, and that the seasons will continue to transition.
Humans may be wary of happenstance, but Mother Nature is oblivious to it all. It’s there that we find a continuum, and a realization that for all our trouble and turmoil, life goes on. And on, and on, oblivious to the consternation and confusion we humans wreak upon one another.
A moment that lives on in time
It was 57 years ago today that we witnessed one of the darkest days in American history, the assassination of one of our most beloved presidents, John F. Kennedy. He was only 46 years of age when he was felled by a bullet in Dallas Texas, crushing the innocence and optimism that had engulfed our nation since his inauguration nearly four years before. And though that terrible tragedy occurred well over a half century ago, many of us still remember where we were, still feel the sense of shock and anguish and look back on it as if it was yesterday.
I was in eighth grade and living in Dallas at the time. I recall sitting in Mr. MacArthur’s physical science class when the news was announced over the school intercom. The day before, Mr. MacArthur had shown us the wanted dead or alive posters distributed by the John Burch Society, a right wing extremist group, and he warned that there could be trouble. He was my favorite teacher, but I knew he was a knowing soul, and I still remember how he reacted, the look of anger on his face as he wadded up a piece of paper and tossed it in disgust.
I remember my classmate Carol Kirby bursting into tears, and my pal Mike Tanner, a fan of probable Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater, saying that while he didn’t agree with JFK, he still felt shattered.
If you’re old enough, you probably recall where you were as well, just like you remember where you were when news of the terrorist attacks of 9-11 came over the newswire.
During those awful days, we were a nation united. Let’s hope it doesn’t take another tragedy to bind us together again.
It’s all in the numbers
One of my favorite nurses, Jeannine King, had a unique birthday to celebrate this year. She turned 60, which happened to coincide with the fact that she was born in 1960. I recall that when I turned 50, it was due to the fact that I was born in 1950. How many of you can claim a landmark birthday that ties in with the year you were born? It makes for an interesting — and intriguing — coincidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.