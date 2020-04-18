“When life goes wrong, it just goes on and on …”
Those lyrics, culled from the song “Amtrak Crescent,” written by former Knoxville native and my dear pal Scott Miller, seem to sum up the sentiment that we all share these days in the midst of our so-called “new normal.”
One day drifts into another, and sometimes we find ourselves having difficulty distinguishing them one from another. As my friend Vickie says, everyday seems like “Blursday.” All in all, it seems like we’re on an endless trek towards an uncertain finish line.
I now find it hard to recall the last time there was some semblance of normalcy. I looked at my Visa statement recently and noticed that the last time we dined out was March 8. Has it really been over a month since our regular routines disappeared?
It’s not that I mind being home. I can still sit on the deck and enjoy the mountain views and marvel at the fact that nature remains resilient. The birds and the squirrels frolic about the buds. Still in bloom, Mother Nature remains undeterred, even as we humans struggle with the worst world crisis we’ve ever known.
I also find it interesting that two religious holidays of special significance recently occurred even in the midst of this awful onslaught — those, of course, being Easter and Passover. There’s an inescapable symbolism that even the most diehard cynic would possibly concede.
Easter represents resurrection and renewal, faith that’s been fulfilled. Passover portends promise and deliverance, and recalls a plague that the ancient Jews were able to avoid.
Indeed, even in the midst of despair, there are signs of hope and goodwill. The images of people expressing gratitude to the doctors, nurses, caregivers and support staff on the front lines of the battle reflect the appreciation felt for these everyday heroes who remain so committed to their tasks and saving people’s lives in the process. Reading messages of encouragement and even occasional goodnatured jest on social media allows us to realize that phrases like “We’re all in this together” and “You are not alone” are more than mere cliches dished out without discretion.
We find heroes everywhere these days, even in the most unexpected, everyday places. When I went to a Subway drive-through the other day, there was only one worker preparing the food and taking orders.
Apparently his coworker had to leave early. Yet there he was, doing his job without a word of complaint. It had to be demanding, given the endless line of cars with people waiting to pick up their orders.
Yet there he was, good natured and persevering. I was impressed.
Then there was the nice lady working the Burger King window. Yes, I’m hooked on fast food, even if it doesn’t seem quite so fast these days. When I mentioned to her that I didn’t have a pair of plastic gloves like her’s, she promptly gave me a pair from the restaurant’s stockpile and included it with my order.
Simple acts of kindness that once seemed so small take on a bigger meaning now.
Granted, it’s still a scary world out there. My emotions are on a veritable roller coaster as precipitous as the pendulum swings of the stock market and the crazy shift in the weather that finds us in the upper 70s one day and close to freezing the next. As I walk my dogs in the park, I have to be extra cautious. Avoiding strangers brings to mind scenes from the TV show “The Walking Dead.” We’re all akin to the undead, a potential menace to others and, at the very least, a source of uncertainty and discomfort.
I suppose there is some comfort to be taken in the fact that we all can relate to the circumstances that make this such a challenging time. In the past, we’d see the images of destruction wrought by hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes and the like, and feel sorrow and compassion for those affected. However because those disasters struck in places other than our own, we were spared the dreadful consequences. We were never forced to deal with finding our world shaken to its core.
Today, that’s no longer the case. We’re all affected worldwide. In a sense, the pandemic, as awful as it is, has brought us together and given us common cause and concern for one another. Our fate is bound up in one another. We can’t afford not to care.
Perhaps, when this is finally over, humanity will find a new dawn, a new determination, a new willingness to care for one another as we would like to be cared for ourselves.
The lessons are being learned. Let’s not forget.
